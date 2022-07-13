Chrissy Metz Says She’s ‘Bitter Betty’ After ‘This Is Us’ Only Gets One 2022 Emmy Nomination

The 2022 Emmy nominations are in and Chrissy Metz isn’t happy about the lack of love This Is Us is getting. After the nominees were announced on July 12, the This Is Us star went on Instagram to express her feelings about the snub. See what Metz has to say about the 2022 Emmys, plus how her fellow This Is Us cast feels about the show’s single nomination.

‘This Is Us’ isn’t up for any major categories at the 2022 Emmys

Despite the positive acclaim from fans, This Is Us’ final season didn’t get a single nomination at the 2022 Emmys. Many fans thought Many Moore would get a nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series for playing Rebecca Pearson. But she didn’t.

Similarly, Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall Pearson, has been left out of this year’s nominees. This came as a shock to many fans, considering Brown’s four previous nominations and the win he took home in 2020 for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Chrissy Metz is a ‘Bitter Betty’ after ‘This Is Us’ is snubbed in the 2022 Emmy nominations

Metz addressed the single nomination for This Is Us on her Instagram Stories. “Hey everyone, it’s Bitter Betty, formerly known as Chrissy Metz,” she started. “I have come here to share my unsolicited, private opinion publicly.”

She continued: “When there are people who are so innately, incredibly gifted and talented who write a show — Dan Fogelman — and who act and star in a show — Mandy Moore — that don’t get recognized for the beautiful work and the way that they have changed people’s lives and hearts and minds and the connective tissue between other human beings and they don’t get recognized for it. I understand it’s not everything honey but it’s something.”

Metz did extend her congratulations to the team behind “The Forever Now” from the final season of This Is Us. She also said she’s “entitled to feel disappointment.”

Showrunner Dan Fogelman and star Mandy Moore also address Emmys

Moore also spoke out about the 2022 Emmys in her Instagram Stories. “So unendingly proud of @siddkhoslamusic and @taylordawesgoldsmith for getting an Emmy nom for their song ‘Forever Now’ on our final season of #ThisIsUs,” she said.

The show’s only nomination went to Moore’s husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and Siddhartha Khosla for their original music and lyrics on the song “The Forever Now.” Moore continued:

“Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was its’s [sic] finest hour? Sure. And [creator] Dan Fogelman’s brilliant writing for 6 seasons (hello THE TRAIN)? @kenolin1’s impeccable direction? Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew? Yah…. But nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included). That’s an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever.” Mandy Moore, Instagram Stories

The Emmy noms didn't break for #ThisIsUs today – if you're happy when they go your way, you've got to take it on the chin when they don't. That entire group wins a "Danny" in my book. And so proud that my college roomie @SiddKhoslaMusic will be repping us with Taylor! — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) July 12, 2022

Showrunner Fogelman took to Twitter to address the lack of nominations, too. “The Emmy noms didn’t break for #ThisIsUs today,” he tweeted. “If you’re happy when they go your way, you’ve got to take it on the chin when they don’t. That entire group wins a ‘Danny’ in my book. And so proud that my college roomie @SiddKhoslaMusic will be repping us with Taylor!”

The 2022 Emmys will take place on Sept. 12, 2022

Watch the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, on NBC. The event will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

