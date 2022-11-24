Chrissy Teigen’s Request for Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas Prompts Hilarious Response From 1 Fan

Chrissy Teigen is famous for her modeling career, cooking skills, superstar husband John Legend, and beautiful family. She’s also well known on social media, where she’s honest, funny, and sometimes controversial. But recently, one of her followers won the internet with a hilarious reply to Chrissy Teigen’s request for Thanksgiving recipe ideas.

Teigen is the queen of social media

Chrissy Teigen draws so much attention online that Nicky Swift reports that many media outlets describe her as “The Queen.” Although she’s gotten in trouble for her behavior online, she still has many fans. Teigen is loved because she’s not only comical but also open about her life.

The cookbook author isn’t afraid to let people know about what’s going on in her world. She has shared tidbits that many others might prefer to keep private. For example, Teigen has talked about her cosmetic procedures, including eyebrow transplant surgery and breast implant removal.

She’s also allowed people to glimpse some of her most challenging moments, such as when her third child, Jack, died before birth. While some celebrities display only a carefully curated image of their lives, Teigen is forthright about what’s happening.

But not all of her honesty is about heavy subjects. She also likes to discuss one of her favorite activities: cooking. Recently, Teigen took to Twitter to ask an important Thanksgiving recipe-related question, and one response was perfection.

Chrissy Teigen asked for help with her Thanksgiving menu, and 1 fan won the internet

please list your thanksgiving must-have dishes here, please! planning my menu and it could use a little sprucing! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 12, 2022

On November 11, as Chrissy Teigen geared up for Thanksgiving, she tweeted a plea to her 13 million followers.

“Please list your thanksgiving must-have dishes here, please! Planning my menu, and it could use a little sprucing!”

Fans jumped in with recommendations for sweet potato pie soufflé, duck a l’orange, and Brussels sprouts gratin with caramelized shallots. If Teigen was looking for inspiration, she got plenty. But one user piped up with a suggestion that needed no improvement.

“Pinterest has a recipe for John Legend’s mac and cheese. Maybe you’ve heard of him? Anyways, I make it every year, and it’s so good.” Michelle Ann Germany (@mycheyl) via Twitter

It’s safe to say Teigen has heard of John Legend, her husband of nine years. She’s also a well-documented fan of the Grammy-winning artist’s macaroni and cheese, although she still thinks her version is better.

Chrissy Teigen is a Thanksgiving overachiever

It’s not surprising that Chrisy Teigen has her own mac and cheese recipe, which she claims is creamier and superior to her husband’s. However, she concedes Legend’s recipe is a better choice for Thanksgiving because it’s easy to make. It can also sit for a while before serving without compromising quality, making it perfect for a buffet-style meal.

In case it’s not clear, Teigen takes her holiday menus seriously. That doesn’t mean she’s a snob about what she puts in her food; her green bean casserole uses one humble ingredient. But the star isn’t willing to cut corners on any of the meals she makes, especially her Thanksgiving feast. She once shared a list of recipes for her ultimate holiday meal — including 35 dishes.

Teigen is clearly an overachiever when it comes to cooking, and Thanksgiving is the perfect time for her to shine. But maybe she’ll listen to Michelle’s advice and let her husband take one side dish of the glory this year.

