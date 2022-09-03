Christian Slater Celebrated a Bidding War Over His Miami Home, Selling It for $300K Over Asking Price

Christian Slater recently put his Miami home up for sale. And within three days of listing the house, the award-winning actor celebrated a buyers’ bidding war. The Dr. Death star ultimately sold his coveted South Florida property for $300,000 over the asking price.

Christian Slater has been acting for over 40 years

Christian Slater on the ‘Today’ show in 2019 | Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Slater was one of the biggest Hollywood stars in the ’90s. He appeared in several blockbuster films, including Heathers, Interview With a Vampire, and Broken Arrow. And he’s done voice work for dozens of series, such as The Lion Guard and Milo’s Murphy Law.

More recently, the now-53-year-old appeared in the USA Network drama Mr. Robot. His performance as the titular character earned him a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in 2016.

Slater also stars in the Peacock crime drama Dr. Death. He’s slated to reprise his role as Dr. Randall Kirby for season 2.

In his 45-year career, Slater has amassed significant personal wealth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his current net worth is approximately $25 million.

He met his wife Brittany Lopez in Florida

Christian Slater is off the market! He married Brittany Lopez on Monday. #NowYouKnow pic.twitter.com/Tz9a1H9QHl — Pina (@PinaOnAir) December 4, 2013

In 2009, while vacationing in the Florida Keys, Christian Slater met his future wife, Miami native Brittany Lopez. The two dated for a few years before marrying in 2013. That year, Slater purchased a house in the Miami neighborhood of Coconut Grove.

Slater and Lopez have called the Grove home for nearly a decade. And in 2019, it’s where they welcomed their first child.

Christian Slater listed his Miami house for sale in July 2022

The home sports curved red clay roof tiles and a white stucco exterior in true Spanish style. https://t.co/O9xo9KD3PQ — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) August 18, 2022

Christian Slater is ready to move on from his Miami home. The actor listed the Coconut Grove property — located at 3618 Saint Gaudens Rd. — for sale on July 8, 2022, for $3.95 million. In the days following the listing, Slater received multiple offers on the home.

“This was a very special property, a charming and secluded home on a large lot along one of the most desired streets in Coconut Grove,” property representative Liz Hogan said via Realtor.com.

According to Hogan, the home is located in a coveted area of Miami. And because of the hot real-estate market, he ended up getting much more than he asked for.

“Though the market has cooled a bit, this sale exemplifies the continued demand for move-in ready luxury properties across South Florida’s most sought-after neighborhoods,” Hogan said. “The desirability of the home led to a bidding war, and we ended up selling 10% above ask within three days.”

Slater sold the home for nearly $4.3 million.

Christian Slater’s Miami home looks like an Italian Villa

Prime Property: Actor Christian Slater lists Coconut Grove home for $3.95 million https://t.co/1VL9oxsYRM pic.twitter.com/VGIEmqokC6 — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) July 14, 2022

Slater’s former Coconut Grove property is an Italian-style villa with a detached guest house. The 3,293-square-foot home sits on a secluded 0.27-acre lot accessible only through a private gate.

Including four bedroom and four bathrooms, the house features a dining area that opens to an outdoor pool via arched doors. The first floor also boasts a renovated kitchen, formal living room with a fireplace, and den.

In addition, a Juliet balcony, marble bathroom, and walk-in closet are features of the master bedroom. Light oak floors run throughout the house. And the guest house has a bedroom, living room, and bathroom.

RELATED: ‘Dr. Death’: Christian Slater and Alec Baldwin’s Chemistry Made Them a Dynamic Duo