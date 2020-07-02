Christian Slater Net Worth and How He Became Famous

Christian Slater is known for his appearances in Pump Up the Volume, Heathers, and Dirty John. Here’s a look at Slater’s net worth, career, and how he became famous.

Christian Slater’s movies and TV shows

Christian Slater made his acting debut in a 1980 episode of the daytime drama Search for Tomorrow. The following year, he appeared in an episode of the series Standing Room Only titled “Sherlock Holmes.” In 1985, Slater joined the cast of Ryan’s Hope. He played D.J. LaSalle for 20 episodes. That year, Slater made his film debut in the movie The Legend of Billie Jean, in which he played Binx. In 1986, Slater rose to fame after appearing in the movie The Name of the Rose, which also starred actor Sean Connery. He played the character Adso von Melk.

Slater’s other acting roles include appearances in Heathers, Pump Up the Volume, Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles, and Broken Arrow.

Christian Slater’s highest-grossing films

So far, Slater’s highest-grossing film is Robin Hood Prince of Thieves, with $390.5 million in worldwide box office earnings. This includes more than $165 million at the domestic box office and more than $225 million internationally. His other high-grossing films include Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, with $96.9 million in worldwide box office earnings; Broken Arrow, with more than $148 million in worldwide box office earnings; and Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles, with $223.5 million in worldwide box office earnings.

Christian Slater’s work outside of acting

Slater’s entertainment career expands beyond acting. He also has credits as a producer. Slater made his debut as a producer in 1998 with the movie Hard Rain. After that, he co-produced the film Basil. His other production credits include Very Bad Things, The Deal, Breaking In, and Mr. Robot.

Christian Slater’s favorite movie role

Slater tells Entertainment Weekly his favorite movie role is Pump Up the Volume. He played Mark Hunter in the 1990 film. “That’s my favorite movie to this day,” says Slater. “Look, I love the character. I think that there is a depth to that movie that still obviously resonates today.”

Another reason this role is close to Slater’s heart is because the movie addresses mental health issues and suicide. The actor says his favorite scene is the one where his character helps a young person who is struggling with thoughts of suicide. “The way he responded with compassion to this kid who was really on the verge of suicide, at that particular moment, it wasn’t being addressed or handled in any particular way,” says Slater in his Entertainment Weekly interview.

Christian Slater’s net worth

As of this writing, Christian Slater has a net worth of $25 million according to Celebrity Net Worth estimates.

