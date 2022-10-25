Christie Brinkley ‘Isn’t the Only ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant to Leave the Competition Before Eliminated

Celebrities on Dancing with the Stars agree to endure a grueling schedule to learn new dance moves each week. Viewers tune in to watch as the professional dancers often push the celebrity contestants to the breaking point during training sessions. The risk of injury is high, as Christie Brinkley learned when she abruptly left the show during Season 28. But Brinkley isn’t the only DWTS contestant to leave the competition before being eliminated. Also, injuries aren’t the only reason why celebrities have left the show unexpectedly.

Christie Brinkley left ‘Dancing With the Stars’ — and her daughter took her place

(L-R): Tom Bergeron, Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, and Val Chmerkovskiy on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ | Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Brinkley was 65 years old when she joined DWTS for Season 28. The former supermodel looked fit enough to be able to give the younger contestants some stiff competition, but she never got the chance. Hours before the series premiere on September 16, 2019, ABC announced that she would not be able to compete. The statement said she “suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm.”

Brinkley was paired with dance pro Valentin “Val” Chmerkovskiy. Viewers got to see a short clip of the couple practicing the fox trot to the song “Uptown Girl,” by Brinkley’s ex-husband Billy Joel, before she suddenly tripped on Chmerkovskiy’s foot. She said from the floor, “My arm! My arm!”

Brinkley’s daughter, 21-year-old model Sailor Brinkley-Cooke, took her place. She lasted six weeks and came in ninth after being eliminated on October 21st. She scored high marks for her final jive dance, so fans were upset the judges didn’t save her.

In a weird twist, Wendy Williams accused Brinkley of faking her broken arm, because she wanted to boost her daughter’s career. Brinkley responded by showing photos of her x-rays and cast on Instagram, explaining that her arm was “shattered.”

Tamar Braxton left the competition due to an illness

To everyone that's been supportive and understanding… thank you!! Your words mean a lot. You mean the world, to Tamar and I. God bless you — Valentin (@iamValC) November 11, 2015

Tamar Braxton had to quit Season 21 of DWTS when she was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism. Like Brinkley, Braxton was paired with Chmerkovskiy. The singer was rushed to the hospital right before the live taping of Episode 9 and announced she was leaving the show the next day, on November 10, 2015.

Braxton returned to the studio from the hospital before the live show taping was over. She returned against the advice of her doctors, but before knowing how serious her illness was—and it was just in time to compete in her team’s dance. Braxton aced her last performance, ABC reported. She danced a rumba with Chmerkovskiy, Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, and pro dancer Sharna Burgess, to “Hey Jude” from The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil. The team scored 9s, and then Braxton returned to the hospital.

Chmerkovskiy posted a photo of his visit with Braxton in the hospital to Instagram, E! News reported, but some followers posted hurtful comments. Chmerkovskiy responded on Twitter by defending Braxton, saying, “So passionate about hating someone, over a dance show?? Y’all crazy.. next To everyone that’s been supportive and understanding… thank you!! Your words mean a lot. You mean the world, to Tamar and I. God bless you.”

Sara Evans left the show when she filed for divorce, but she wants a do-over

Sara Evans was probably not in the best shape, emotionally, to compete on DWTS Season 3. She announced that she was quitting the show the same day she filed for divorce from Craig Schelske. Her final appearance on the show was on October 17, 2006, which was during week 5. Her dance partner, Tony Dovolani, was shocked and said he had no idea she was going through such turmoil in her personal life, Dance Dish Media reported.

Today reported that Evans announced through a spokesperson that she was quitting DWTS “to give her family full attention at this difficult time.” Evans’ three children were ages 7, 3, and 2, at the time. She was married to Schelske for 13 years.

Evans appeared on The Talk in 2020 and said she wants a do-over. The country singer said DWTS was the most amazing experience of her life. “It was so sad and I really want to come back. I would love to try it again,” she said. Host and show judge, Carrie Ann Inaba, responded by saying, “We would love that. That would be amazing. Let’s see if we can make that happen maybe one day.”

RELATED: Selma Blair Leaves ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 During ‘Most Memorable Year’ Night; Here’s Why