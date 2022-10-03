Christina Hall Accuses Ant Anstead of ‘Manipulation Tactics,’ Says She’ll Keep Son Hudson Off TV and Instagram

Ant Anstead and Christina Hall have been fighting for custody of their son Hudson for months. The HGTV star just accused her English TV presenter ex of “manipulation tactics,” and said she won’t be featuring their son on her reality shows or social media anymore.

Ant Anstead and Christina Hall | Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Ant Anstead claimed Christina Hall ‘exploits’ their three-year-old son amid custody battle

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead have been in a custody battle over their son Hudson for months. In April, the English TV presenter filed for emergency custody and accused his reality star ex-wife of endangering their toddler and putting him at medical risk, among other accusations. Hall filed court documents refuting Anstead’s allegations, and his order for emergency custody was denied.

On Sept. 26, Anstead filed a supplemental declaration saying that while many of the former couple’s custody problems were resolved “without the need for court intervention,” there is “just one unresolved issue between us; whether or not it is in Hudson’s best interests to have his name, image, and likeliness exploited in commercials and he be compelled to appear on Christina’s ‘reality TV’ shows” (per In Touch).

Anstead also accused Hall of exploiting Hudson on social media, and even compared their son to Toddlers and Tiaras star Kailia Posey. Posey became the subject of the popular “grinning girl” meme. She died by suicide at age 16 in May.

Christina Hall accused Ant Anstead of ‘manipulation tactics’ and said she won’t show their son Hudson on her social media or reality shows

On Oct. 2, Christina Hall shared an Instagram post firing back at Ant Anstead’s allegations. She accused him of using “manipulation tactics” and said she won’t be showing Hudson on her social media or reality shows anymore. Hall has two other children, whom she shares with her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Hall and El Moussa both frequently share photos and videos of their kids on Instagram, and the children occasionally appear in both of the former couple’s reality shows.

“I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me,” Hall captioned a selfie. “Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”

After explaining why she used to involve Hudson in filming and social media ads, Hall concluded, “Thank you to all the people who can see beyond the nonsense being thrown at me. I am and will ALWAYS remain a protective mother. ❤️.”

Fans and friends showed support for the HGTV star amid her custody battle

Christina Hall’s fans and friends supported the reality star amid her custody battle with Ant Anstead by commenting on her Instagram post.

HGTV producer Brian Balthazar’s comment, which has garnered nearly 1,000 likes, says, “Anyone who truly knows you knows what a loving and caring mother you are. I have seen it in person. Working on your show I have seen firsthand how much your family comes first. I will always support you, love you, and believe in you and your commitment to your family. I, and everyone on the team will be here for you, believe in you, and are behind you.

A fan comment that has received over 1,200 likes reads, “So he can post him but you can’t…the person who carried him, fed him, changed, prayed over him?”

And another fan wrote, “It’s so hypocritical of him being he constantly posts pics of himself and Hudson! Good luck to you and hopefully the court will see right through his manipulative tactics!”

