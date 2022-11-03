Christina Hall Admits She and Tarek El Moussa Had Zero Experience Before ‘Flip or Flop’

Christina Hall and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa are reuniting for one final flip for HGTV. While announcing the special, Christina admitted that she and Tarek had zero experience before launching Flip or Flop. Here’s what the home designer said and how fans reacted to news of the series finale episode.

Christina Hall revealed she and Tarek El Moussa had zero experience before ‘Flip or Flop’

On Nov. 2, Christina Hall shared an Instagram post revealing that she and her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, filmed one last house flip together for HGTV.

“Surprise….! One last episode of Flip or Flop: The Final Flip, coming your way Thursday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on @hgtv. The one-hour special also will be available to stream the same day on @discoveryplus,” Christina captioned a photo of herself and Tarek.

“We started flip or flop in 2011 and the entire experience changed my life in many unexpected ways,” she continued. “Tv was never a part of my plan. Neither Tarek nor I had any background in television, entertainment or design. Self taught in all ways. Proof that if you set your mind to something, work hard and push yourself you can truly achieve anything.”

Christina assured fans they would see “plenty” of her and Tarek in their separate upcoming shows: Christina on the Coast, Christina in the Country, and Tarek’s “new shows premiering in 2023 as well.” She concluded, “Thank you to each and every one of you who watched us throughout the years, I am very grateful and look forward to creating more tv magic.”

Tarek El Moussa said he and Christina Hall pitched ‘Flip or Flop’ before they ever flipped a house

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa had zero house-flipping experience before pitching their renovation show to TV networks. “There was no casting. TV didn’t find me, I found TV,” Tarek said on the Endless Hustle podcast. “I forced it down their throats.”

“I actually pitched the show before I ever flipped a house. So I did it kind of backwards,” he shared. “A year later, we finally got picked up for a pilot, which was a huge deal. We never thought we’d make it that far.”

When he and Christina Hall landed a contract with HGTV to flip 13 houses in 10 months, Tarek was excited but worried about their lack of experience. “So I had two problems: one, I had no money, and two, I didn’t know how to flip houses.” But they signed the contract anyway. “I was like, you know what, what are they gonna sue me for, I don’t have anything. So I signed the contract and I just figured it out.”

Tarek added, “I faked that s*** til I made it, every single day.”

‘Flip or Flop’ fans are excited about the former couple’s ‘Final Flip’

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa fans are looking forward to the former couple’s Final Flip. They sounded off in the comments section of Christina’s Instagram announcement post.

“Thanks for doing a proper finale. I’m sure it’s been hard for you working with your ex,” one fan wrote. “As a viewer/fan the show was super enjoyable and it feels like a nice way to formally conclude it. Love your independent shows!”

Another fan echoed the sentiment by writing, “Have loved this show and am wildly impressed yall managed to work together ON TV through a divorce and post…sometimes the drama in your tension made it that much better and more real! Thanks for sharing your expertise with us all!”

And one fan noted that, despite the former couple’s lack of experience, their skills grew over time, and they had “innate talent.” “Watched F or F for all 10 seasons,” the fan wrote. “You’re a great example of learn as you go, but there is an innate talent for design and construction that grew with experience.”

