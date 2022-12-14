Christina Hall and Ant Anstead Custody Terms Revealed After Months-Long Court Battle

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead have been fighting over their son Hudson, but the former couple recently settled their custody agreement and will not go to trial. Here are the terms the English TV presenter and the HGTV star agreed to after months of legal drama.

Ant Anstead made several accusations against Christina Hall and filed for emergency custody of their son

In April, Wheeler Dealers star Ant Anstead filed for emergency custody of the three-year-old son he shares with Christina Hall. Anstead and Hall married in December 2018, and their divorce was finalized in June 2021.

He accused Hall of endangering their toddler and putting him at medical risk. His order for emergency custody was denied after Hall filed court documents refuting his allegations, and the former couple was required to attend mediation,

Although the two stars were able to sort out most of their custody issues outside of court, Anstead filed a supplemental declaration in September saying that there was “just one unresolved issue between us; whether or not it is in Hudson’s best interests to have his name, image, and likeliness exploited in commercials and he be compelled to appear on Christina’s ‘reality TV’ shows” (per In Touch). He also accused Hall of exploiting their child in sponsored social media posts.

Hall and Anstead have also been feuding on social media. Anstead liked a fan comment calling his ex-wife a “narcissist” and accusing her of “gaslighting,” while Hall shared a fan post about “post-separation abuse.”

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead have finally agreed on custody terms

According to court documents obtained by People, Ant Anstead and Christina Hall have reached an agreement in their months-long custody battle and will not be going to trial.

On Nov. 18, Judge Lee Gabriel of the Superior Court of California in Orange County signed off on the former couple’s agreement to continue having joint legal and physical custody of Hudson, which was their original agreement when their divorce was finalized in 2021. However, the couple revised their holiday schedule and made a few “exceptions” to their initial arrangement.

For Thanksgiving, Hudson will stay with Anstead in odd-numbered years and Hall in even-numbered years, starting the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through the following Monday. For Christmas in odd years, Hudson will be with his father from Dec. 23 through Christmas Day, in addition to the week of Hudson’s school break “provided he gives Christina written notice of his planned vacation period on or before December 1 of the respective year.” Hall will have their son for the same amount of time in even years. They have the same arrangement for the 4th of July.

For Easter and Halloween, Hudson will be with Hall in odd years and Antead in even years, so each parent gets to spend some of the holidays with their son every year. As they have finally reached an agreement, Anstead and Hall’s previously scheduled trial dates for March 2023 have been canceled.

The HGTV star has continued to hide her son’s face on social media

Although she is allowed to share non-sponsored photos of Hudson per her legal agreement with Ant Anstead, Christina Hall has been covering Hudson’s face on social media. The English TV presenter has continued posting organic photos and videos of their son.

On Nov. 28, Hall posted an Instagram photo of herself with her husband, Josh Hall, and her three children, including Hudson. Hall shares two kids with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. The HGTV star put a little blonde boy emoji over her youngest son’s face.

Several fans commented on the emoji over Hudson’s face. Hall responded to one comment by writing, “Hudson’s father was using Instagram as a tool to judge the kind of mom I was since that’s the only access he had to me. He was using every picture I had of Hudson and picking it apart. Pulling side by side comparisons and showing Hudson wasn’t smiling big enough, etc, etc. It was making it extremely stressful for me so I removed the pressure for myself and Hudson.”