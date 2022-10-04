Christina Hall and Ant Anstead Fans Take Sides As Custody Battle Stalls Over ‘Exploitation’ Accusations

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead fans are torn over the former couple’s custody battle. The two stars have been fighting over their three-year-old son Hudson for several months. Here’s what fans are saying about the English TV presenter and the HGTV star as their custody case stalls over accusations of “exploitation.”

Christina Hall says she won’t post her son Hudson on social media after Ant Anstead accused her of ‘exploiting’ their toddler

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead got divorced in June 2021, and they share custody of their three-year-old son, Hudson. Anstead filed for emergency custody in April, accusing Hall of endangering their son and putting him at medical risk. Hall refuted Anstead’s accusations, and the order for emergency custody was denied.

On Sept. 26, Anstead filed a supplemental declaration saying that he and Hall cannot agree on “whether or not it is in Hudson’s best interests to have his name, image, and likeliness exploited in commercials and he be compelled to appear on Christina’s ‘reality TV’ shows” (per In Touch).

The Wheeler Dealers star accused his ex-wife of exploiting their child in Instagram ads. He compared Hudson to Toddlers and Tiaras star Kailia Posey, who died by suicide at age 16.

On Oct. 2, Hall shared an Instagram post accusing Anstead of using “manipulation tactics,” and said she was “mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations.” She also claimed she won’t show Hudson on her social media or TV shows anymore. “I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself,” Hall wrote.

Christina Hall fans spoke out online amid her custody battle

Ant Anstead and Christina Hall fans are divided over the former couple’s custody battle, and they have been taking sides online. They discussed the recent court developments in a Reddit thread titled, “Ant Files New Legal Custody Request.”

Hall’s fans defended the HGTV star with comments like, “He had no problem showing Hudson on the show when he was married to her. Now it isn’t good for Hudson?”

Another fan shared a similar sentiment by writing, “He had no problem with it when he was in a relationship with Christina. I just find it shady.”

And one fan speculated that Anstead wants full custody of Hudson so he and his girlfriend, actor Renée Zellweger, can move far away. “My guess Ant [sic] will try whatever it takes to have full custody so he can completely move on with Renee in another country. Nothing to do with Christina [sic] style of parenting actually.”

Some fans showed support for Ant Anstead

While many fans defended Christina Hall, others supported Ant Anstead in the same Reddit thread.

“Ant does put Hudson on his Instagram a lot, but it is family pics,” said one fan. “Christina only used to put Hudson on her Instagram to sell something.”

“It is not in Hudson’s best interest to be part of commercials and her reality tv shows,” another fan opined. “Christina’s judgment is not good in several situations. I often feel bad for Taylor and Brayden that they have to grow up in their homes with TV crews filming.”

Taylor and Brayden are Christina Hall’s two oldest children, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Another fan agreed that the reality star shows too much of her children’s lives. “Although I like Christina, I agree that she (as well as Tarek, in the case of Taylor and Brayden) has had all of her kids onscreen too much,” the fan wrote. “As much as I enjoy seeing the children, they deserve the chance to grow up outside the eyes of the media.”

Ultimately, it appears that fans want what’s best for Hall and Anstead’s son. But, similar to the former couple, they disagree on what that is.

