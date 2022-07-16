Christina Hall and Ant Anstead Share Photos of ‘Independent’ Son Hudson’s First Week at Summer Camp

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead just shared new photos of their son, Hudson, on his first week of summer camp. The HGTV star and the English TV presenter were recently in a custody battle over the toddler. Here’s what Hall and Anstead posted, and what we know about their legal drama.

Ant Anstead and Christina Hall | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Christina Hall shared a photo of Hudson after his first week of summer camp

Flip or Flop star Christina Hall is as famous for her lifestyle as she is for her home design projects, and she frequently gives fans a look at her personal life on her reality shows and social media.

On July 12, Hall shared an Instagram photo of her youngest son, Hudson, whom she shares with Ant Anstead. In the picture, the toddler wore a T-shirt that said “I ❤️ Cash,” with a rendering of the family dog (named Cash) on it. Hudson smiled as he handed his mother a drawing of an ice cream sundae.

“First week of summer camp. We both cried a little this morning at drop off 😢,” the HGTV star captioned the sweet image. “But at pick up, he loved his day. Fun with animals, a pizza party and he’s so proud of his art project. 💗.”

Ant Anstead shared a photo of his 2-year-old son on his first day of summer camp

Christina Hall’s ex-husband, Ant Anstead, also recently shared a picture of their toddler. The English TV presenter is usually very private about his personal life, especially his relationship with his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger. But he occasionally shares photos of his two oldest children, whom he shares with his first wife, Louise Storey, and Hudson, the only child from his marriage to Hall.

On July 11, Anstead shared an Instagram photo of the two-year-old on his first day of summer camp. Hudson wore a long-sleeved blue T-shirt, shorts with a shark pattern, and a blue backpack with cars on it. He also carried a blue lunch box and had a huge smile on his face.

“Special first day for Hudzo at his new summer school…!” Anstead captioned the cute picture. “This has been building up the past few days from him precisely choosing his new lunch box to exactly what he wants to wear today! (Of course he had to carry it the whole way!).”

The Wheeler Dealers star added, “He’s so independent and grown up and he has a real skip in his step. I am one proud daddo! 🥺x.”

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead were recently in a custody battle over their son Hudson

Ant Anstead and Christina Hall are both sharing happy photos of their son after his summer camp, but the former couple was recently engaged in an ugly custody battle over Hudson.

On Apr. 28, TMZ reported that the Wheeler Dealers star accused Hall of endangering the two-year-old and putting him at medical risk. He filed for full emergency custody, claiming that he already took care of Hudson most of the time anyway, despite the shared custody agreement.

Hall filed court documents responding to Anstead’s allegations, and his order for emergency custody was denied. A court hearing was scheduled for the end of June, and the former couple was also required to attend mediation.

