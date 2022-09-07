Christina Hall and Ant Anstead Celebrate 3-Year-Old Son Hudson’s Birthday Amid Custody Battle

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead celebrated their son Hudson’s birthday amid the former couple’s custody battle over the three-year-old. Here’s what Hall and Anstead shared about the toddler’s special day and what we know about the ongoing legal drama.

Ant Anstead and Christina Hall | Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Christina Hall shared some adorable photos of her son Hudson on his third birthday

On Sept. 6, HGTV star Christina Hall shared an Instagram post celebrating her youngest son’s birthday. Hall has three children: an 11-year-old daughter named Taylor and a 7-year-old son named Brayden from her first marriage to Tarek El Moussa, and a now 3-year-old son named Hudson from her second marriage to Ant Anstead. Hall and Anstead divorced in 2021, and she recently married real estate agent and former police officer Josh Hall.

“Happy Big 3️⃣ Hudson!!” the home designer captioned 10 images of the toddler. “SO smart, cute and sweet. Hudson is super witty and knows how to be sarcastic and tell jokes. He impresses everyone with the way he communicates. I love our laughs and cuddles. He lights up our home and lives. We’ve been celebrating all week but can’t wait to make him feel extra special today. ???.”

Fans gushed over Hudson in the comments, and Hall’s husband, Josh, left a special message. “He’s a fun little dude. It’s been great watching him develop,” he wrote. “Great job mom!”

Hall responded, “You’re an amazing example to the children. Great job to you too. We love you ❤️.”

Ant Anstead also wished his son Hudson a happy birthday

The same day Christina Hall shared her social media post, Ant Anstead also made an Instagram post celebrating Hudson’s birthday.

“WOW!! Three years has flown by! THREE!!” Anstead captioned 10 photos of Hudson. “Hudzo it’s been an absolute privilege to have a front row seat to witness the overflowing joy and personality you are! You are a very special boy!”

He continued, “We have built a very close bond between us, and I love how connected we are. Everyone who gets near you feels your love, cheekiness, humour, playful energy and total and utter pure JOY. You wear your heart on your sleeve. I know exactly what you are saying without saying a word!”

Anstead concluded the heartfelt post by writing, “It’s an absolute privilege to be your daddo. Hudzo you SPARKLE I love you Hudzo! Happy birthday X x.”

Ant Anstead Files For Full Custody Of 2-Year-Old Son He Shares With HGTV Star Christina Hall, Claims Neglectful Behavior https://t.co/LUlWadgbWw pic.twitter.com/jU40GbVSeZ — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 29, 2022

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead are in a custody battle over the three-year-old

Ant Anstead and Christina Hall have been fighting for custody of Hudson for months.

On Apr. 28, TMZ reported that Anstead accused Hall of endangering their son and putting him at medical risk. Anstead filed for full emergency custody, but after Hall filed court documents refuting his allegations, the emergency custody order was denied. The former couple was required to attend mediation, and they have a court date this month.

“Christina and Ant are co-parenting as best as they can ahead of their upcoming hearing,” an insider told Us Weekly, before revealing that the former couple’s court date is in September. “They both have a busy summer schedule and are making it work, splitting time with Hudson.”

