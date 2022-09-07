Christina Hall Asks Fans for ‘Luck’ After Sending Daughter Taylor to Her First Day of Middle School

Christina Hall shared a sweet Instagram post after sending her oldest child, her 11-year-old daughter Taylor, off to middle school. Here’s what the HGTV star posted and what fans are saying about it.

Christina Hall frequently gives fans a glimpse of her personal life with her 3 kids

Flip or Flop star Christina Hall often shares her children’s proud moments and milestones on social media. The home designer has three children: an 11-year-old daughter named Taylor, a 7-year-old son named Brayden, and a 3-year-old son named Hudson.

Lately, the HGTV star has shared several social media posts saying she can’t believe how quickly her children are growing up.

On Aug. 12, Hall posted an Instagram picture of herself with her daughter. Hall wore a denim top and sunglasses, while Taylor dressed in a crop top and gold necklace. The mother-daughter duo stood close together as they smiled for the camera.

“Mommy daughter shopping date ?,” Hall captioned the photo. “The fact that we wear the same shoe size now is ?. Taylor turns 12 next month, pre-teen life is becoming real much too quick!!”

Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa Hang Out with Daughter Taylor on Flip or Flop Set​ https://t.co/wClMXPy8Fw — People (@people) November 25, 2020

Christina Hall asked fans for ‘luck’ after sending her daughter Taylor to middle school

On Sept. 7, Christina Hall shared an Instagram post showing her daughter Taylor on her first day of middle school.

The photo showed Taylor smiling and posing in a hallway. She wore a school uniform of a blue plaid shirt and a matching blue sweatshirt. The 11-year-old carried a phone, a water bottle, and her backpack as she posed for the shot.

“First day of middle school ??,” Hall captioned the picture. “Wish us all luck!!! ??.”

Fans showed their support for the HGTV star’s daughter

Christina Hall’s fans loved seeing her daughter’s first day of middle school, cheering them both on as they celebrated the milestone. They left supportive messages in the comments section of Hall’s Instagram post.

“Love the look! Have a great day!!” wrote one fan, while another said, “Such a cutie ❤️ Happy First Day!”

One fan praised Hall’s family, including her ex-husband and his new wife, for what a great job they have all done in raising their children. “Good luck Tay!” the fan wrote. “Parents, step mom and dads have done [an] amazing job raising you. From what I see Tay is going places very grounded girl.”

“So pretty! Good luck on your first day of middle school! ❤️?,” commented one fan, while another said, “What a lovely young lady she is becoming! Have the best year at school!”

RELATED: Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa Fans Can’t Decide Which Parent ‘Beautiful’ Daughter Taylor Looks Like