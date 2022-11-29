Christina Hall Claims Ant Anstead Was ‘Picking Apart’ Photos of Their Son to Judge Her Parenting 

Christina Hall claimed that Ant Anstead used her Instagram as a “tool” to “judge” her as a mom. Here’s what the HGTV star said about her latest post, in which she covered her youngest son’s face.

Christina Hall hid her son in a family photo after months of legal drama with Ant Anstead

On Nov. 28, Christina Hall shared a family photo on Instagram. The sweet picture showed the HGTV star with her husband, Josh Hall, and her three kids, Taylor, Brayden, and Hudson. Hall shares Taylor and Brayden with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and Hudson with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

She used a blonde little boy emoji to hide Hudson’s face, leaving everyone else uncovered. “What better back drop for family photos than a beautiful fall colored field?!” Hall wrote in the caption. “This photoshoot was one of my favorites. I Love my family [red heart emoji].”

Hall was recently in a custody dispute with Anstead, who accused her of exploiting Hudson, among other allegations. In October, the Flip or Flop star shared an Instagram post announcing she would no longer show her youngest son on TV or social media.

Christina Hall subtly put Ant Anstead on blast after she couldn't share photos of their son, Hudson, from a family trip.https://t.co/iD9RBhnwX4 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) November 22, 2022

Christina Hall said Ant Anstead ‘picked apart’ photos of their son as a ‘tool to judge’ her parenting

Many Christina Hall fans commented on the emoji covering her son’s face in the Instagram post.

“I don’t know why you cover up such a beautiful pic. Give someone so much power,” wrote one fan. “I believe he said he didn’t want him used in ads or something (not that I thought u were) but he posts him in random family pics. Don’t give him so much power. Why not post the beautiful pic as it is. A family beautiful portraits [sic].”

Hall responded and explained why she hid Hudson. “Hudson’s father was using Instagram as a tool to judge the kind of mom I was since that’s the only access he had to me,” the HGTV star replied. “He was using every picture I had of Hudson and picking it apart. Pulling side by side comparisons and showing Hudson wasn’t smiling big enough, etc, etc. It was making it extremely stressful for me so I removed the pressure for myself and Hudson.”

I would be salty too! I don’t like being told what I can and can not do as a parent. #ChristinaHall #AntAnstead https://t.co/az2dkoEhpR — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) November 26, 2022

The HGTV star shared a lengthy explanation of her decision to cover her son’s face

Shortly after sharing her family photo, Christina Hall posted an Instagram Story (which disappears automatically after 24 hours) further explaining why she hid Hudson’s face.

“This will be the last time I talk about this…. Since there is so much confusion and false info about Hudson’s photos,” she wrote. “People on here telling me ‘she was never told she couldn’t post’….Umm correct… I never said that! I was NOT told I could no longer post Hudson… I was NOT told anything by a judge because I was never in front of a judge. I CHOSE and Choose to not post Hudson because I was exhausted over Instagram being used as a tool against me.”

Hall revealed that her decision had nothing to do with sponsored posts. “This has nothing to do with ads, people need to wrap their heads around the fact that none of this actually has to do with advertisements. This is about CONTROL,” she wrote. “There are many things that I was no longer ok with. Instagram was being used as a tool against me to judge the kind of mom I was and I was sick of it. Every photo I posted of Hudson on my story or main page was being screen shot and picked apart.”

The Christina on the Coast star concluded, “So that is why I am choosing not to post Hudson. Now the ‘now it alls’ [sic] can go back to his page please. Thank you.”

