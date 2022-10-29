Christina Hall Claims ‘This Marriage is Forever’ of 3rd Husband Josh Hall

Christina Hall recently married her third husband, Josh Hall, and the HGTV star says this one is “forever.” Here’s what Christina said about her recent wedding and how she has defended herself against fans criticizing her love life.

Christina Hall says ‘this marriage is forever’ after marrying Josh Hall

HGTV star Christina Hall (née Haack) married former police officer and real estate agent Josh Hall in a private ceremony, according to media reports in April. Months before the announcement, fans had been speculating that the couple, who got engaged in September 2021, were already secretly married.

One year after their engagement, the couple had a second wedding ceremony. They exchanged vows in front of forty of their closest friends and family at Merriman’s Kapalua in Maui. On Sept. 4, the Flip or Flop star shared an Instagram photo of the wedding.

“Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be,” she captioned a photo of the couple on the beach at sunset. “My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love.”

Christina shared a similar sentiment with People, adding that her third marriage would last “forever.”

“Life has taken me off course at times, but I’m completely on the path I want to be on now,” she told the publication. “My heart is full, this is true love and this marriage is forever.”

Christina Hall defended her decision to get married a third time

Before marrying Josh, Christina Hall had two marriages. She was married to her Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa, until they divorced in 2018. Christina then married English TV presenter Ant Anstead the same year. After the HGTV star divorced Anstead in 2021, fans criticized her for starting her relationship with Josh soon after.

Christina made it clear that she knew what critics were saying about her love life, and that she didn’t care. In January, she shared an Instagram photo of herself with Josh. The since-altered caption previously said, “Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah.. that feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is.”

And in July 2021, Christina defended her new relationship in another Instagram post. “I may be a bit crazy and im definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other peoples judgments or opinions,” she wrote in the lengthy caption before concluding, “So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 -I’ll do what I want.”

Fans are hopeful that the HGTV star’s third marriage is her last

Christina Hall fans showed support for her marriage to Josh in the comments section of her Instagram wedding post. Many extended congratulations and best wishes that this marriage would indeed be her last.

“Congratulations 3rd time lucky!!!!!” wrote one fan. “Hope this is the last time….blessings for your marriage.”

“Good for you!” said another fan. “You seem happier than you ever have been. I’m here for it.”

And one fan simply wrote, “Third times a charm.”

