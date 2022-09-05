Christina Hall Exchanges Wedding Vows With Husband Josh Hall in Maui After Secret Marriage Ceremony

Christina Hall exchanged wedding vows with her husband, Josh Hall, in Maui after the couple previously married in a private ceremony. Here’s what the Flip or Flop star shared about the romantic Hawaii trip.

Christina Hall and Josh Hall previously married in a private ceremony

In April, E! News and other outlets reported that Christina Hall had married her fiancé Josh Hall in a private ceremony. It’s unclear when the secret wedding took place, but the couple got engaged in September 2021 after dating for several months.

The HGTV star did not announce the marriage, but she dropped some hints on social media. On her Instagram bio, she changed her name from Christina Haack (her maiden name) to Christina Hall. She added Josh Hall’s name with an infinity emoji and a key emoji. The Flip or Flop star also updated her real estate license to reflect the last name change.

Before media outlets reported Hall’s private ceremony, fans had been speculating that she had gotten married in secret for months.

Christina Hall confirmed that she and Josh Hall exchanged vows in Maui over the weekend

The HGTV star isn’t keeping this wedding ceremony a secret. On Sept. 4, Christina Hall shared an Instagram post revealing that she and Josh Hall exchanged wedding vows in Hawaii with loved ones.

“Shared vows in front of family and our close friends,” the Christina on the Coast star captioned a stunning photo of the couple embracing on a rocky beach at sunset. She wore an off-white sleeveless lace wedding gown with a flowing train, with her long blonde hair styled in her signature loose braids.

“Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be,” she continued. “My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love. ??.”

The HGTV star shared the romantic moment with family and friends

Christina Hall shared more details of her Hawaii wedding ceremony with Josh Hall on her Instagram Stories (which automatically disappear after 24 hours).

The location of the wedding was tagged in Kapalua Bay, the northwest part of Maui. Hall’s three children were present. The HGTV star shared her 11-year-old daughter Taylor and her 7-year-old son Brayden with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. El Moussa was her Flip or Flop co-star for 10 seasons, and the former couple was married for nearly a decade. Hall also has a two-year-old son named Hudson from her second marriage to English TV presenter Ant Anstead.

Hudson and Brayden walked Hall down the aisle, as seen in her Instagram Stories. All three children stood with her at the altar.

