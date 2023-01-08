Christina Hall Fans Confuse Her Throwback Photo of Tarek El Moussa’s Son With Ant Anstead’s Kid 

Christina Hall recently shared a photo of the son she shares with Tarek El Moussa, and confused fans thought it was a picture of the kid she shares with Ant Anstead. Here’s what the HGTV star posted and what fans are saying about it.

Christina Hall | Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

HGTV star Christina Hall posted a throwback photo of her son Brayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa

On Jan. 3, Christina Hall posted two photos of her oldest son, Brayden. The first was a throwback picture of a significantly shorter Brayden wearing a jiu-jitsu uniform, complete with a white belt. He grinned into the camera, clutching his belt with one hand.

The second image was taken in January 2023, showing seven-year-old Brayden smiling while holding a jiu-jitsu pose in the same uniform. Not only does the HGTV star’s son appear much taller in the second photo, but he also has darker hair.

“Brayden 2019 [arrow emoji] 2023 [red heart emoji],” Hall captioned the Instagram post.

Christina Haack posts photo of sons after Ant Anstead's parenting dig https://t.co/DY8a7zccJb pic.twitter.com/w1fiAHS7FT — Page Six (@PageSix) May 21, 2022

Christina Hall fans confused her throwback photo of Brayden with the son she shares with Ant Anstead

After Christina Hall shared side-by-side photos of Brayden a few years apart, many fans confused the HGTV star’s older son, whom she shares with Tarek El Moussa, with her younger son, whom she shares with Ant Anstead.

“OMGosh! How cute. He looks so much like his little brother,” one fan commented, to which another replied, “Sure does.”

“Ohhh i thought it was your other son Hudson,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Thought it was Hudson. Sure look a lot a like. [heart eyes emoji].”

And one fan said, “Wow. At first I thought the first pic was Hudson. Brayden is getting so grown up. Such a sweetheart.”

Tarek El Moussa on Christina Haack's ex Ant Anstead dating Renée Zellweger: 'I love it' https://t.co/lZaiI8DFgI pic.twitter.com/JahajxWD3h — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) July 10, 2021

The HGTV star has two sons, one with Tarek El Moussa and one with Ant Anstead

It’s easy to see how Christina Hall fans confused her two sons. While they look more distinct from each other now (Brayden is several years older than Hudson, and he is taller and with darker hair), they were nearly identical when Brayden was younger.

The Christina in the Country star shares two kids with her first ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa. El Moussa and Hall married in 2009, and their daughter Taylor was born in September 2010. Brayden was born in August 2015. After the former couple’s divorce was finalized in 2018, Hall and El Moussa agreed to share physical and legal custody of their two children.

Hall started dating English TV presenter Ant Anstead in 2017, amid her divorce from El Moussa. They married in December 2018, and had one son, Hudson Anstead, in September 2019. Hall and Anstead finalized their divorce in 2021, and had a months-long custody battle over Hudson in 2022.

In December 2022, the HGTV star told ET that she and her third husband, Josh Hall, are not planning on having any more children. She also mentioned Brayden’s love of jiu-jitsu.

“Taylor is a little designer. It’s kind of in her DNA,” Hall gushed. “Brayden, he is more adventurous. He’s all boy right now. He’s in soccer, football, jiu-jitsu. And Hudson, he’s three. He’s a little genius. So, we’ll see.”