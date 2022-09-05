Christina Hall Fans Defend the HGTV Star After Her Maui Wedding to Josh Hall

Christina Hall surprised fans by announcing that she and her husband, Josh Hall, exchanged wedding vows in Maui. The couple previously married in a private ceremony, but the HGTV star shared the Hawaii nuptials with friends and family. Here’s what Hall revealed about the recent celebration and how fans responded.

Christina Hall revealed she and husband Josh Hall exchanged wedding vows in Hawaii

On Sept. 4, Christina Hall shared an Instagram post announcing that she and Josh Hall exchanged marriage vows in Hawaii, surrounded by friends and family.

“Shared vows in front of family and our close friends,” the HGTV star captioned a photo of the couple in their wedding attire on a rocky beach at sunset. Hall wore an off-white sleeveless lace gown with a flowing train, with her hair styled in her signature loose braids.

“Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be,” she wrote. “My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love. ??.”

The couple previously married in a private ceremony, but this Hawaii celebration was shared with their loved ones. All three of the HGTV star’s children were there, and her two sons walked her down the aisle.

Fans reacted after Christina Hall shared details of her wedding ceremony with Josh Hall

Christina Hall’s personal life has been scrutinized ever since she first appeared on Flip or Flop. Some fans criticized the HGTV star for her third marriage, while others defended her in the comments section of her Instagram post.

“People are sooo hung up on how many times she has married,” one fan wrote. “There is quite a list of famous people married 3 or more times! Congratulations to Christina and Josh❤️.”

“People should do what makes them happiest. You get one shot on this earth. The legalities of love are man made,” commented another fan. “What’s she showing her kids? That you do not have to be stuck. You can strive for your happiest, no questions asked.”

“How many weddings does one need? As many weddings as it takes to find happiness!!!” one fan wrote. “Gone are the days where women stayed in an unhappy, uncomfortable, unhealthy, disrespectful marriage using the ‘for better or worse’ guise. Life is wayyy too short to stay in a relationship out of obligation or to give 2 flyin f***s about what anyone thinks about it!”

And one fan said, “So beautiful! I love how you do you. All that matters is yours and your family’s happiness. Congratulations ? ?.”

The HGTV star hit back after being criticized for her multiple marriages

Christina Hall was married twice before her wedding with Josh Hall. She was married to her Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa, until their divorce in 2018. Hall went on to marry English TV presenter Ant Anstead the same year. She received a wave of backlash from fans for starting her relationship with Josh soon after divorcing Anstead in 2021. But she didn’t take the criticism quietly.

In January, she shared an Instagram post with a since-altered caption that previously read, “Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah.. that feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is.”

In July 2021, Hall defended her relationship with Josh in a lengthy Instagram post. “I may be a bit crazy and im definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other peoples judgments or opinions. We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect,” she wrote before concluding, “So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 -I’ll do what I want.”

