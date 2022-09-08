Christina Hall Got to Keep Her 16-Diamond Wedding Ring From Ant Anstead After Their Divorce

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead divorced in 2021, and the HGTV star kept her dazzling wedding ring when they parted ways. Here’s what we know about Hall’s ring, including who helped Anstead pick it out before he gave it to the Flip or Flop star.

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead | Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead divided their assets after their divorce

English TV presenter Ant Anstead and Christina Hall started dating in 2017 when the HGTV star was separated from her husband, Tarek El Moussa. The Flip or Flop star’s divorce was finalized in 2018, and she married Anstead in December of the same year.

The couple had one child together, a son named Hudson London Anstead, born in September 2019. In September 2020, one year after their son was born, Hall and Ansead announced their separation. Their divorce was finalized in June 2021.

The former couple divided their assets evenly, per Us Weekly. Anstead kept seven vehicles, including a 1958 Porsche, a Range Rover, and a Ford Mustang. The Wheeler Dealers star also kept full ownership of his businesses, including a media production company.

Hall kept four properties in California and one in Tennessee. She also left the marriage with a Range Rover, a Bentley, and her 16-diamond wedding ring.

Christina Haack to Keep 5 Houses and Wedding Ring in Divorce From Ant Anstead https://t.co/qqPuyI4Uah pic.twitter.com/V4Rr3a5mis — MSN (@MSN) July 16, 2021

Christina Hall got to keep the gorgeous wedding ring Ant Anstead gave her in their divorce

After their divorce, Christina Hall got to keep the wedding ring Ant Anstead gave her as a symbol of his love. Although the value of the ring isn’t known, it likely came with a hefty price tag considering the number of diamonds and carats on the sparkling band.

Both of the couple’s wedding rings came from jeweler Randall Scott Fine Jewelry & Watches (per People). Hall’s ring was an eternity band with 16 emerald-cut diamonds circling a platinum band set in a double basket setting. The ring had a total of 8.5 carats. Anstead opted for a simple black wedding band for himself.

The English TV presenter revealed he had some ‘narrow escapes’ while picking out his ex-wife’s ring

Ant Anstead wanted to surprise his bride-to-be with the stunning wedding band, but he nearly got caught while shopping for the sparkler.

“I called on [El Moussa’s] best friend, Cassie, and I said, ‘Look, we need to go ring shopping,’” Anstead told People. “We walked into a jeweler and I started looking at rings. And then I heard a customer go, ‘Oh my god it’s Ant from Wheelers and Dealers.’ And I just turned and walked out the shop. And Cassie is left in there going, ‘Ant? Ant?’”

He added, “We’ve had a few narrow escapes.”

But he managed to secure the ring without being discovered, and he surprised Hall with a romantic beach proposal.

