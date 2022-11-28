Christina Hall Hides Son Hudson’s Face in Family Photo After ‘Exploitation’ Fight With Ant Anstead

Christina Hall shared a new family photo, and fans couldn’t help but notice one strange detail – the HGTV star covered one of her three children’s faces with an emoji. Here’s why Hall, who has been in a legal battle with ex-husband Ant Anstead, hid her youngest son and what fans said about it.

Christina Hall covered her son Hudson, whom she shares with Ant Anstead, in a family photo

On Nov. 28, Christina Hall shared an Instagram photo showing herself with her husband, Josh Hall, and her three children, Taylor, Brayden, and Hudson. Hall shares Taylor and Brayden with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and Hudson with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

The photo appeared to be a perfectly normal family photo except for one thing – the HGTV star put a blonde little boy emoji over Hudson’s face.

“What better back drop for family photos than a beautiful fall colored field?!” Hall captioned the post. “This photoshoot was one of my favorites. I Love my family [red heart emoji].”

Christina Hall was recently in a custody dispute with Ant Anstead, who accused her of ‘exploiting’ son Hudson

The HGTV star covered her son because she has been in a custody battle over the toddler for months. In April, Ant Anstead filed for sole custody of Hudson and accused Christina Hall of endangering Hudson.

And in September, the Wheeler Dealers host accused his ex-wife of exploiting their son on social media and reality TV. On Oct. 2, Hall shared an Instagram post announcing she would no longer show Hudson on TV or social media. Anstead has continued posting unsponsored photos and videos of the toddler.

“I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me,” Hall wrote. “Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”

Fans reacted to the HGTV star’s family photo and hiding her son’s face

Christina Hall fans quickly noticed that she covered her youngest son in the family photo. Many slammed Ant Anstead in the comments section of her post.

“Such a beautiful family,” one fan wrote. “It’s just sad we can no longer see Hudsons face along with his siblings. Dude needs to get over himself. Such spitefulness not nice.”

“How silly that you cannot show your child’s picture but he is putting him on Instagram,” said one fan, while another wrote, “So incredibly sorry you have to hide your sons face….. what a mess.”

But some fans wondered why the HGTV star wouldn’t show her youngest child, even though she is allowed to do so. “Christina, it is silly that you won’t even put Hudson’s picture on a family photo,” said one fan, while another wrote, “Why block out Hudson’s face? This isn’t a paid advertisement. You have a beautiful family. God bless x.”

