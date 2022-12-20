Christina Hall Opens Up About Her Breast Implants and Bad Reaction to Under-Eye Filler: ‘Never Again’

Christina Hall recently opened up about her health, and the HGTV star is concerned that her breast implants could be the cause of her illnesses. Here’s what Hall said about her breast implants and what she shared about her bad reaction to under-eye filler.

HGTV star Christina Hall wonders if her breast implants are making her ill

On Dec. 17, Christina Hall shared a “Self Care Saturday” Instagram post. The video showed the HGTV star using a “PEMF MAT & photon LED light therapy,” as she described in the caption.

“Been super exhausted lately so on a kick to get back into my body,” she wrote. “I’ve had some unexplained health stuff for years and now I’m considering the thought that this could be Breast implant related.”

After asking her followers for input, Hall added, “Some of my issues include: Inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto’s disease, PCOS, Raynaud’s syndrome), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO, acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue. I test positive for ANA. I’m gluten free and mostly dairy free.”

She also revealed that she had a bad reaction to a facial cosmetic procedure. “I had all my under eye filler dissolved as it was causing an inflammatory reaction as well,” Hall wrote.

In the comments section, Hall shared that she has been on a medication called LDN (low-dose naltrexone) for five years.

Christina Hall opened up about her bad reaction to under-eye filler: ‘never again’

On the same day she shared her post about breast implants, Christina Hall also shared two Instagram Stories (which disappear automatically after 24 hours) about her bad reaction to under-eye filler.

“I know. It’s a scary photo,” the HGTV star captioned a selfie showing some swelling beneath her eyes. “In April I had a reaction to under eye filler. Super swollen and it wouldn’t go down with time.”

In the next Story, she shared another selfie taken after she had the filler dissolved. “After dissolving with hyaluronidase and ultra sound [sic] frequency treatments to remove all the filler,” she wrote. “Never again.”

Fans loved the HGTV star’s transparency about her cosmetic procedures and health issues

Many Christina Hall fans shared their experiences with breast implants and autoimmune illnesses in the comments section of her Instagram post. They praised her transparency about the topic and sent several recommendations for resources.

“Praying you find the answers and get better,” wrote one fan, while another said, “Oh hope you discover the cause and get well,” adding a red heart emoji.

“Thank you for being vulnerable to share!” one fan commented. “Young girls and women need to hear the effects of enhancements, you are a beautiful and strong woman and I pray you will listen to your body and then be a spokesperson to help prevent young women from going down the same road. Inner beauty and naturally taking care of yourself is more important.”