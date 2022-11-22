Christina Hall Posts Family Photos Without Son After Legal Drama With Ant Anstead: ‘Hudson Is Here Too’

Christina Hall recently shared a couple of family photos, but one of her sons, Hudson, was conspicuously missing. Here’s what the HGTV star said about the pictures after her months-long legal battle with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead | Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Discovery Channel

Christina Hall shared a family photo – with her and Ant Anstead’s son missing

On Nov. 20, Christina Hall shared a family photo on her Instagram Stories (which automatically disappear after 24 hours).

The picture showed the HGTV star sitting next to her husband, Josh Hall, on an airplane. They wore matching black baseball caps and smiled into the camera.

Two of Hall’s three children were visible in the background. Her 7-year-old son, Brayden, smiled from across the aisle. His 12-year-old sister, Taylor, wore headphones and looked away from the camera. There was a noticeably vacant seat between the two siblings.

Hall captioned the photo, “[airplane emoji] 3 kids + us = [tongue sticking out emoji].”

The HGTV star shares Taylor and Brayden with her first ex-husband, Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa. Hall also shares 3-year-old Hudson with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead. Hudson did not appear in the photo, despite Hall’s caption saying she was with all three of her kids.

Hall and Anstead recently ended a months-long legal battle over the custody of their child.

The Wheeler Dealers host accused Hall of exploiting their son on social media and reality TV, among other allegations. In October, Hall shared an Instagram post announcing she would no longer show Hudson on her shows or social media. Anstead has continued to post unsponsored photos and videos of the toddler.

Christina Hall won't be posting any more pics of her little guy Hudson and says she is "mentally exhausted" from Ant Anstead's onslaught of accusations against her. https://t.co/2ARGSND383 pic.twitter.com/Z4RHMLdtlh — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) October 4, 2022

Christina Hall shared another family photo without one of her sons, but wrote ‘Hudson is here too’

On Nov. 20, Christina Hall shared another Instagram Story photo of her children. The HGTV star also addressed Hudson’s absence from the picture.

Hall posted an image of Taylor and Brayden eating ice cream with their cousin. She captioned it, “Must stop at our fav [ice cream emoji] spot,” tagging the location at an ice cream shop in Tennessee. She also tagged her husband, Josh, and her sister-in-law, Stacie Adams.

In smaller letters at the bottom of the photo, Hall wrote, “HUDSON IS HERE TOO BUT CAN’T BE ‘HERE’ [film emoji].”

Ant Anstead never stopped sharing photos of Hudson

Part of Christina Hall’s legal drama with Ant Anstead was over whether or not she could post photos of their son in sponsored ads. After the months-long custody battle, the HGTV star chose to refrain from posting any pictures of Hudson, although she is free to share unsponsored images on her social media.

Anstead has continuously posted images of the toddler. On Nov. 17, the English TV presenter shared an Instagram photo of Hudson sitting in his lap. The sun set behind them as Hudson puckered his lips at his father for a kiss.

“Gods work,” he captioned the image, adding a heart eyes emoji and an “x” for a kiss at the end.

“Why can’t Christina post the baby? And why can you?” one fan commented. Anstead replied, “huh? she can? X.”

RELATED: Christina Hall Slams Ex-Husband Ant Anstead By Sharing Fan Message About ‘Post-Separation Abuse’