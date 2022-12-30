Christina Hall Puts Son Hudson Behind the Camera After Months-Long Battle With Ant Anstead Over Photos 

HGTV star Christina Hall recently shared Instagram photos taken by her son, Hudson, after months of battling with her ex-husband Ant Anstead. Here’s why Hall no longer posts pictures of her youngest child, despite sharing images of her other children, and how she showed off the toddler’s photography skills.

HGTV star Christina Hall announced she would no longer share photos of her son Hudson after a custody battle with Ant Anstead

Christina Hall and her ex-husband, Ant Anstead, were in a custody battle over their three-year-old son Hudson for nearly eight months. The English TV presenter accused Hall of exploiting the toddler, among other allegations. Amid their fight for custody, the Flip or Flop star shared an Instagram post announcing she would no longer show Hudson on TV or social media.

In November, Hall shared an Instagram photo of the HGTV star with her husband, Josh Hall, and her three kids. Hall shares one daughter, Taylor, and her older son, Brayden, with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. She used an emoji to hide Hudson’s face in the image.

When a fan asked in the comments section why Hall covered her youngest child’s face, the HGTV star responded, “Hudson’s father was using Instagram as a tool to judge the kind of mom I was since that’s the only access he had to me. He was using every picture I had of Hudson and picking it apart. Pulling side by side comparisons and showing Hudson wasn’t smiling big enough, etc, etc. It was making it extremely stressful for me so I removed the pressure for myself and Hudson.”

Christina Hall put her son Hudson behind the camera after months of legal drama with Ant Anstead

On Dec. 18, Christina Hall shared an Instagram picture showing her posing with her husband, Josh Hall, in coordinating outfits. In the caption, she revealed that her son Hudson had taken the photo. “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” the HGTV star wrote. “[camera emoji] credit Hudson. [red heart emoji.”

And on Dec. 21, Hall shared another Instagram photo that showed her toddler from behind as he took another picture of the couple.

“Kid loves being behind the camera [camera emoji] … [red heart emoji],” she wrote in the caption.

Fans loved getting a glimpse of the HGTV star’s son and his photography skills

Christina Hall fans loved seeing her son Hudson on her social media, even though his face was hidden from the camera.

Many commented on the three-year-old’s photography skills. “So THAT’S how you get those cute couples pictures!! Nice job, H,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “He’s pretty good with it! Santa should bring him a camera for Christmas.”

Others pointed out that Hudson likely draws a bigger smile from his mother than an unknown photographer. “Parents smiling at their kids = the best smiles!!” said one fan, while another wrote, “The smile is so pure when you’re smiling at your child! Great photo and photo skills, Hudson!!”

And some fans slammed Ant Anstead as the reason Hudson’s face couldn’t be shown in the images. “Probably loves being in front of the camera but we don’t get to see that bc someone’s a [eggplant emoji],” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Too bad your ex is a douche! Glad to see Hudson being adorable even from behind. Even more glad to see you happy!”