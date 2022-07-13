Christina Hall Reveals Her ‘Love Language’ With Sweet Photo of Son Hudson

Christina Hall shared a picture of her two-year-old son Hudson, and fans can’t get enough of the adorable photo. The HGTV star shares the toddler with her ex-husband, Ant Anstead, and they recently had a custody dispute. Here’s what Hall posted, how fans reacted, and the recent legal drama with her ex-husband.

Christina Hall | Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Christina Hall shared a photo showing the HGTV star snuggling with her son, Hudson

HGTV star Christina Hall is as well-known for her personal life as her ability to flip and design houses. She frequently gives fans a glimpse of her family on multiple reality shows and social media.

On July 11, Hall shared an Instagram photo of her two-year-old son, Hudson. The sweet picture showed the HGTV star cuddling with her son in bed. They wore matching black T-shirts and faced each other in an all-white bed with their eyes closed. The toddler had one little arm slung across his mother.

“Cuddles are my love language and I live for them. 🤍,” Hall captioned the post. “Summertime has us like 🥳😴.”

Fans loved Christina Hall’s adorable photo with her son

Christina Hall’s fans couldn’t get enough of the cute picture showing the HGTV star napping with her son. They are leaving kind messages in the comments section of her Instagram post.

One fan pointed out Hudson’s pose in the photo. “Protective arm over his Mama so precious,” they wrote.

Many other fans commented on how “adorable” the toddler is. “Beautiful picture! He is so at peace. Absolutely precious moments! ❤,” wrote one, while another said, “He’s just so cute and adorable 😍.”

“Nothing better than cuddling with your baby💕,” wrote one fan, and another commented, “Naps are the best. What an adorable picture. 💕.”

Ant Anstead: Taking Hudson 'away' from Christina Haack is 'last thing' I want https://t.co/6lzzsSoY1t pic.twitter.com/QFPPu4sgCU — Page Six (@PageSix) May 24, 2022

The HGTV star and Ant Anstead were recently in a custody battle over Hudson

Christina Hall shares Hudson with her ex-husband, English TV presenter Ant Anstead. They were married from 2018 to 2021, and were recently engaged in a custody battle over the two-year-old.

On Apr. 28, TMZ reported that Anstead filed for emergency custody of the toddler. He claimed that Hall endangered the toddler and put him at medical risk. Anstead cited an incident when Hall returned their son to him with a severe sunburn, and another instance where she gave Hudson back to him without disclosing that her whole family had the coronavirus (COVID-19).

He claimed that he takes care of Hudson the majority of the time, despite the shared custody agreement. Anstead also requested an order preventing Hall from posting photos of their son for any “commercial endeavor” without his permission.

Hall responded by filing court documents with evidence she believed refuted Anstead’s claims. The Wheeler Dealers star was denied emergency custody, and the former couple was ordered to attend mediation. Based on their social media presence, it appears they continue to have shared custody of Hudson.

