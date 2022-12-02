Christina Hall Reveals If She Wants More Kids With New Husband Josh Hall

Christina Hall got married for the third time in September, and the HGTV star recently revealed if she plans on having more kids with her new husband, Josh Hall. Here’s what Hall said about her children and their thoughts about having a new sibling.

Christina Hall revealed whether she wants more kids with her new husband, Josh Hall

HGTV star Christina Hall has been married three times and has three kids. She shares her 12-year-old daughter Taylor and 7-year-old son Brayden with her first ex-husband and former Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa. Hall also shares 3-year-old Hudson with her second ex-husband, English TV presenter Ant Anstead.

The reality star married her third husband, former police officer and real estate agent Josh Hall, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Hawaii, surrounded by 40 of their closest friends and family. On Dec. 1, ET asked the HGTV star if she planned to have any more children with her new husband.

“No,” Hall answered, closing her eyes and smiling. “Our hands are full.”

Christina Hall shared what her kids think of having a new sibling

When ET asked Christina Hall if her kids showed any interest in Hall’s career in design and real estate, the HGTV star said at least one of her children would likely follow in her footsteps.

“Taylor is a little designer. It’s kind of in her DNA,” she shared. “Brayden, he is more adventurous. He’s all boy right now. He’s in soccer, football, jiu-jitsu. And Hudson, he’s three. He’s a little genius. So, we’ll see.”

After divorcing Hall, Tarek El Moussa married Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young. In July, the couple announced they are expecting their first child together, a boy due in early 2023.

When asked how Taylor and Brayden feel about having another new sibling, Hall responded, “They’re excited. They’re super excited, another little brother for them. They couldn’t be happier.”

Heather Rae Young previously shared how the HGTV star’s children reacted to her pregnancy

According to Heather Rae Young, Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa’s kids couldn’t be more “supportive” of her pregnancy. In July, the Selling Sunset star shared an Instagram post detailing how her husband’s children treated her after learning she was having a baby.

“The most fun part of it all is how sweet and supportive Tay and Bray have been. They try to guess the gender and are having so much fun coming up with names,” she wrote. “And it’s so cute, Bray comes up to me every day we have the kids and says ‘how big is your baby today’ And he’ll put his ear to my belly and say ‘I can hear the baby’ [pleading face emoji] My heart!!!!”

