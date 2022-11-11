Christina Hall Shares Message About ‘Emotional Week’ After Death in Best Friend’s Family 

Christina Hall often gives fans glimpses of her personal life, and the HGTV star recently revealed that she had an “emotional week” after a death in her best friend Cassie’s family. Here’s what we know about Christina and Cassie’s friendship and what the Flip or Flop shared about her week.

Christina Hall is best friends with Cassie Zebisch Schienle, who appears on her HGTV shows

HGTV star Christina Hall frequently talks about her best friends, Shannon Houston and Cassie Zebisch Schienle. The two women occasionally appear on Christina’s reality shows.

On May 31, the HGTV star gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes of Christina on the Coast season 4. The Instagram video showed Christina meeting her lifelong friend, Cassie, and her baby in a restaurant.

“Filming with your bestie makes it not feel like work at all ????,” Haack captioned the clip. “Who’s excited to see more of us together on the new season? #christinaonthecoast.”

Cassie has also appeared in a behind-the-scenes show called Christina on the Coast: Unfiltered, where Christina and her friends spilled the tea behind each episode.

Christina Hall shared an Instagram Story supporting friend Cassie after a death in her family

On Nov. 10, Christina Hall shared Cassie Zebisch Schienle’s Instagram Story (which disappears automatically after 24 hours).

“Thank you for the overwhelming amount of love and support for my sister-in-law, Jess. Her life was cut too short, but the impact she has made will last lifetimes,” Cassie wrote. “In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations be made in her name, Dr. Jessica Waldron, to the Team Gleason Foundation – which provided support during Jess’ journey and works to improve quality of life for those battling ALS. We are so grateful [red heart emoji].”

Hall shared another Instagram Story showing a photo of Cassie and her baby with the HGTV star. She simply captioned it, “Besties,” tagging Cassie in the image.

Fans reacted to the HGTV star’s sweet Instagram post

Besides posting an Instagram Story, Christina Hall also gave Cassie Zebisch Schienle a longer-lasting spot on her page. The HGTV star shared an Instagram photo of herself with husband Josh Hall, and Cassie with her baby and husband.

“Through the good times and bad- we always take care of each other,” Christina captioned the image. “Emotional week… very grateful to get to spend some time together in this peaceful city.” She added a red heart emoji and a bee emoji to the caption.

Fans responded with kind messages to show their support. “Thinking about you all for the loss of Jessica Waldron(James & Cassie’s sister/in-law) Prayers,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Very good Friends. This is an emotional week and good friends help .. So sorry Cassie for the loss of your sister-in-law. I’m glad you can be with Christina.”

