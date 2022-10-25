Christina Hall Shares New Details of Her ‘Magical’ Wedding to Josh Hall

Christina Hall married her husband, Josh Hall, in an intimate wedding ceremony in September. The HGTV star recently revealed new details of her Maui wedding. Here’s the special moment Christina shared with her children at the ceremony and other “favorite memories.”

HGTV star Christina Hall had a second wedding with husband Josh Hall in September

In April, media outlets reported that HGTV star Christina Hall (née Haack) married former police officer and real estate agent Josh Hall in a private ceremony. The couple got engaged in September 2021, and fans had been speculating for months that they secretly got married.

On Sept. 4, the Flip or Flop star shared an Instagram post announcing that she and her husband exchanged vows in Hawaii, surrounded by friends and family.

“Shared vows in front of family and our close friends,” Christina captioned a photo of the couple on the beach at sunset. The HGTV star wore an off-white sleeveless lace wedding gown with a flowing train, while Josh wore a matching tuxedo.

“Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be,” she continued. “My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love.”

Christina Hall revealed the special moment she shared with her children during her wedding to Josh Hall

The HGTV star recently shared new details of her Hawaii wedding. 40 of Christina and Josh Hall’s friends and family members gathered at Merriman’s Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii to watch the couple exchange vows.

Christina told People about the special moment she shared with her kids throughout the ceremony. The HGTV star is the mother to 12-year-old daughter Taylor, 7-year-old Brayden, and 3-year-old Hudson.

“Some of my favorite memories that special day were spent with the children before the ceremony,” she said. “Taylor and I tearing up telling each other how much we love each other and seeing my boys in matching suits planning their walk down the aisle on each side of me. I thanked them all for being the greatest blessing and joy of my life.”

She added, “Once the ceremony started, seeing how beautiful Taylor looked walking with her now cousin Audrey ahead of the boys and I. Brayden and Hudson at my sides holding each one of my hands. Then coming to the altar to look into my husband’s eyes was all I could ever ask for in such a perfect and magical day.”

The HGTV star’s new husband surprised her at their wedding with a sweet gesture

Christina Hall also shared how her husband Josh surprised her at their wedding by wearing a meaningful piece of clothing.

“Josh surprised me with a custom suit that had a photo collage of us, the kids and dogs in his jacket lining,” Christina revealed. “It was very sweet and sentimental. Not to mention he looked insanely gorgeous wearing it.”

She also shared how the couple chose their wedding location. “Our reception overlooked Kapalua Bay, where I have so many wonderful memories growing up and vacationing there as a child with my parents,” Christina said. “Having our ceremony there was really special to our now combined families. We kept it small and intimate with our family and closest friends.”

