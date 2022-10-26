Christina Hall Shares How New Husband Josh Hall ‘Surprised’ Her at Their Wedding

In September, Christina Hall married her husband, Josh Hall, and the HGTV star recently revealed new details of their Hawaii wedding. Here’s how Christina said her husband “surprised” her on their wedding day, and what Josh said about the celebration.

Christina Hall | Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

HGTV star Christina Hall married Josh Hall in September

Media outlets reported in April that HGTV star Christina Hall (née Haack) married former police officer and real estate agent Josh Hall in a private ceremony. For months, fans had been speculating that the couple, who announced their engagement in September 2021, had already gotten married in secret.

The couple had a second ceremony in Hawaii one year after their engagement. Forty of their closest friends and family members gathered at Merriman’s Kapalua in Maui to watch Josh and Christina exchange vows. On Sept. 4, the Flip or Flop star shared an Instagram photo of the wedding.

“Shared vows in front of family and our close friends,” Christina captioned the picture of the couple on the beach at sunset. The HGTV star wore a sleeveless, off-white lace wedding gown with a long train, while Josh wore a matching tuxedo.

“Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be,” she wrote. “My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love.”

Christina Haack celebrates marriage to Joshua Hall with Hawaiian sunset wedding: 'Exactly where I want to be' https://t.co/lo35qDRt71 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 5, 2022

Christina Hall shared how husband Josh Hall surprised her at their wedding

Christina Hall shared new details about her Hawaii wedding, including the sweet way her husband surprised her at the ceremony.

“Josh surprised me with a custom suit that had a photo collage of us, the kids and dogs in his jacket lining,” the HGTV star told People. “It was very sweet and sentimental. Not to mention he looked insanely gorgeous wearing it.”

Christina also revealed the special moments she shared with her children throughout the celebration. She has three children from her previous marriages: 12-year-old daughter Taylor, 7-year-old son Brayden, and 3-year-old son Hudson.

“Some of my favorite memories that special day were spent with the children before the ceremony,” Christina said. “Taylor and I tearing up telling each other how much we love each other and seeing my boys in matching suits planning their walk down the aisle on each side of me. I thanked them all for being the greatest blessing and joy of my life.”

The HGTV star’s husband said their wedding was ‘just the way [they] wanted’

On Sept. 10, Josh Hall shared an Instagram post reflecting on his and Christina Hall’s wedding. He posted a photo of what appeared to be most of the wedding crew smiling around a swimming pool.

“A week ago, I married the best friend I could ask for, just the way we wanted, our way and with some of the closest people to us,” he captioned the image. “A week later, I can’t help but feel grateful for all that made the trip out and made us feel the love. Love all these people.”

RELATED: Christina Hall’s Husband Throws Shade on Instagram Amid Legal Drama With Ant Anstead