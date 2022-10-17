Christina Hall Shows Support for Candace Owens’ Documentary ‘The Greatest Lie Ever Sold’

Christina Hall and her husband recently showed support for Candace Owens and her controversial documentary, “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold.” Here’s how the HGTV star endorsed the political commentator and what fans are saying about it.

Christina Hall showed support for Candace Owens’ new documentary, ‘The Greatest Lie Ever Sold’

On Oct. 12, The Daily Wire released a documentary called The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM by political commentator Candace Owens.

This film centers around the death of George Floyd and the arrest and incarceration of Derek Chauvin, as well as investigating what happened to the millions of dollars generated by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in the aftermath of Floyd’s death.

Owens was recently seen with Kanye West, and both celebrities wore shirts that said “White Lives Matter.” According to Rolling Stone, George Floyd’s family is considering legal action against Owens for the documentary and West for his comments about Floyd’s death.

On Oct. 13, Owens shared an Instagram post celebrating the documentary. HGTV star Christina Hall revealed she is a fan of Owens, and the new documentary, with a comment that has garnered nearly 400 likes.

Hall wrote, “We watched it last night, Josh and I are always so impressed with your tenacity and fearlessness. You are a true bada**.” The HGTV star added a red heart emoji at the end of her comment.

Kanye West & Candace Owens wearing White Lives Matter shirts‼️ pic.twitter.com/jCriRW2wbp — RapTV (@Rap) October 3, 2022

Christina Hall’s husband Josh also endorsed Candace Owens’ documentary

Josh Hall, Christina Hall’s new husband, also showed support for Candace Owens’ documentary on the conservative political commentator’s Instagram post. The former police officer is the HGTV star’s third husband. She was previously married to her Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two children. Christina was also married to English TV presenter Ant Anstead, with whom she shares one son.

“Candace, our family is proud of you and the work you do and continue to do,” Josh commented on Owens’ post. “Like grandma always told us, there is not enough chiefs and too many Indians. You my friend are a chief! Keep up the good fight my sister from another mister.”

The HGTV star’s fans are divided

Christina Hall fans are torn over the HGTV star and her husband’s reactions to the Candace Owens documentary.

Some are leaving positive replies to Christina’s comment on Owens’ post. “So happy to see you here,” wrote one fan, while another said, “Love that our Hollywood stars are not all woke. Your family and drive for the BEST of your family is a beautiful example!! God bless you guys.”

But on a Reddit thread, many fans are furious that Christina supported the documentary. “HGTV needs to can Christina. This is so gross on top of everything else,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Soooo disappointed by her.”

