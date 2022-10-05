Christina Hall Slams Ex-Husband Ant Anstead By Sharing Fan Message About ‘Post-Separation Abuse’

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead have been fighting for legal custody of their three-year-old son Hudson for months. The HGTV star slammed her ex-husband by sharing a fan message about “post-separation abuse.” Here’s what Hall reposted and how it relates to her custody case against Anstead.

Ant Anstead and Christina Hall | Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Christina Hall said she will no longer film her and Ant Anstead’s son for Instagram or TV

Former couple Christina Hall and Ant Anstead have been fighting for custody of their three-year-old son Hudson for months. In April, Anstead filed for emergency custody and claimed Hall endangered the toddler and put him at medical risk. He cited incidents like Hall returning Hudson to him with a severe sunburn or the coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Sept. 26, the English TV presenter filed a supplemental declaration accusing his ex-wife of exploiting their son on social media.

On Oct. 2, Hall shared an Instagram post saying she wouldn’t show Hudson on her social media or reality TV shows anymore.

“I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me,” the Christina on the Coast star captioned an unsmiling selfie. “Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”

Christina Hall shared a fan post about her custody battle

On Oct. 3, the day after the HGTV star announced she wouldn’t show her youngest son on social media anymore, Christina Hall shared a fan post slamming Ant Anstead and his actions in their custody battle.

The fan posted an Instagram Story (which automatically disappears after 24 hours) with a screenshot of a headline that read, “Christina Haack Slams Ex-Husband Ant Anstead’s ‘Manipulation Tactics,’ Agrees to No Longer Post or Film Son Hudson.”

The fan edited the headline to reflect Hall’s new married last name.

Ant Anstead files for full custody of son, calls Christina Haack bad mom https://t.co/XEyVFNcPhf pic.twitter.com/04Chg2qs5I — Page Six (@PageSix) April 28, 2022

The HGTV star’s fan accused Ant Anstead of ‘post-separation abuse’

Christina Hall’s fan wrote a lengthy comment beneath the headline condemning Ant Anstead and accusing him of “post-separation abuse.”

The message said, “Can we establish something here? This is not an ‘agreement’ – an agreement is something that you enter into voluntarily. However, when your ex-husband sues you, disparages you, comes for your career, your new marriage, children, family, friends, etc. your element of free will is removed from you. It’s like being taken hostage.”

The fan continued, “Moms that endure Post-Separation Abuse are not simply free to enter into ‘agreements’ with their ex-husbands/abusers and I wish the press would point this out. @christinahall and #AntAnstead are not equals in this. He is continuously weaponizing the Courts to punish her for existing outside of him, and for being brave enough to leave him.”

Hall reposted the message to her Instagram Stories without adding any comments.

RELATED: Ant Anstead and Christina Hall Custody Battle Boils Down to 1 Issue: ‘Exploitation’ of Their Son