Christina Hall Slams ‘Trashy and Disgusting’ Article Ant Anstead Shared About Their Son

Christina Hall slammed an article about her son Hudson after battling for custody of the toddler with her ex-husband, Ant Anstead. Here’s what the article said about the HGTV star and her son, and how Hall and Anstead reacted to the piece.

Christina Hall | Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

A new article suggested there should be a law named after Christina Hall and Ant Anstead’s son Hudson

On Oct. 24, Psychology Today published an article titled “The ‘Reality’ of Kids on Television.” While the article mentions other reality stars, including Garcelle Beauvais from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Jon and Kate Gosselin of Jon & Kate Plus 8, the author focused on Christina Hall and her three-year-old son, Hudson.

Hall was recently in a legal battle with her ex-husband, Ant Anstead, over accusations that she “exploited” their toddler on social media by allowing him to appear in sponsored ads.

“Despite Anstead agreeing to organic family posts being acceptable, Hall revealed, ironically in an Instagram post, that she will no longer use Hudson on her TV shows or any social media,” the article states. “A win for Hudson, yes, but it denies the courts an opportunity to set new case law and create a precedent for children on reality TV and paid social media. I argue we should not wait for another legal battle to get to court to protect all kids on reality TV and social media. We need a ‘Hudson’s Law’ now.”

Anstead shared the article in his Instagram Stories (which automatically disappear after 24 hours) and wrote, “What an utterly brilliant article by @hleveyfriedman calling for an urgent change in the law to protect our kids.” He added three clapping hands emojis.

Christina Hall Slams 'Bizarre,' 'Disturbing' Article Shared by Her Ex Ant Ansteadhttps://t.co/r9aEW7d22G — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) October 26, 2022

Christina Hall slammed the article about her son while Ant Anstead supported it

On Oct. 25, Christina Hall shared an Instagram post refuting the article about her and Ant Anstead’s son Hudson. After tagging the publication and the author, Hall wrote, “What a poorly written article. Sloppy Journalism/ Click bait at its finest.”

She continued, “My children filming with me for an hour (max) once every couple months is extremely different than scenarios when children are the main characters like in the referenced ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’. Leave me out of your propaganda.”

Hall also attacked the idea of a law named after her son. “Hudson’s Law?! Really? That is absurd. You don’t know anything about my household. Hudson is MY son. I’ve always protected him and always will.”

Later in the lengthy caption, the HGTV star wrote, “Stop using me and my child for your narrative, it’s trashy and disgusting.”

Hall also mentioned Anstead’s supporting the article by concluding, “Update- it was just brought to my attention Hudson’s father is promoting this article on his page, but with clap hands …. This makes this even more bizarre and disturbing.”

Christina Hall won't be posting any more pics of her little guy Hudson and says she is "mentally exhausted" from Ant Anstead's onslaught of accusations against her. https://t.co/2ARGSND383 pic.twitter.com/Z4RHMLdtlh — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) October 4, 2022

Fans supported the outraged HGTV star

Christina Hall fans showed support for the HGTV star in the comments section of her Instagram post. Many slammed both the article and Ant Anstead.

“Funny how Ant doesn’t want to ‘exploit’ Hudson for advertisement but somehow he approved Hudson being front and center for this article…ridiculous,” wrote one fan.

“When you and Ant filmed your show, wasn’t Hudson on the show with both of you? He didn’t mind it then,” noted another fan.

“While I agree with the increased focus on this area & think discussion is needed, you are NOT a public figure that even comes to mind when I think of celebs who exploit their kids,” one fan commented. “This article is BS & grasping [eye roll emoji] you’re a great mom.”

RELATED: Ant Anstead Says ‘Court Is Closed’ in Custody Battle With Christina Hall