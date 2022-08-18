Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa Fans Can’t Decide Which Parent ‘Beautiful’ Daughter Taylor Looks Like

Christina Hall recently shared a photo of her daughter Taylor, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and fans couldn’t get over how “beautiful” the 11-year-old is. They also couldn’t decide which parent Taylor most resembles. Here’s what fans said about the HGTV star’s daughter and how quickly she is growing up.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall | Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

Christina Hall shared a new photo of ‘pre-teen’ daughter Taylor

Flip or Flop star Christina Hall often gives fans a glimpse of her personal life, including posting pictures of her family on social media. Hall shares two children with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and one son with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead. She is currently married to former police officer and real estate agent Josh Hall.

On Aug. 12, the Christina on the Coast star shared an Instagram photo of herself with her 11-year-old daughter. Hall wore sunglasses and a denim top, while Taylor dressed in a teal crop top and gold necklace. The duo stood close together as they smiled into the camera.

“Mommy daughter shopping date ?,” Hall captioned the image. “The fact that we wear the same shoe size now is ?. Taylor turns 12 next month, pre-teen life is becoming real much too quick!!”

Fans can’t decide which parent Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa’s daughter resembles

Christina Hall’s fans loved the sweet picture of the HGTV star and her daughter. They couldn’t believe how quickly Taylor, whom they’ve watched on television for years, was growing up and becoming a teenager.

Fans also debated which parent Taylor most strongly resembles: the Christina in the Country star or her ex-husband. They wrote their opinions in the comments section of Hall’s Instagram post.

“She’s starting to look just like you✨,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “She looks like a teenager! And your twin ❤️.”

Many others agreed that Taylor looks like her mother, with comments like, “Wow she’s growing up! Beautiful like her mama ?,” and, “She is her Mama’s twin! ?.”

But other fans said that the 11-year-old looks just like her father, Tarek El Moussa. “Very pretty but ummmmm…..she’s daddy’s twin! ❤️,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Taylor is beautiful and looks like her dad.”

And many said that Taylor is the perfect blend of both parents. “She is such a blend of you both ❤️,” commented one fan, and another said, “She is beautiful! Perfect features of mom and dad.”

Tarek El Moussa can’t believe Taylor is almost a teenager

Christina Hall’s ex-husband also frequently posts photos of the former couple’s children. On Aug. 7, Tarek El Moussa shared some Instagram photos of the two kids.

The first image showed El Moussa standing with his arms around Taylor and her brother, Brayden. Taylor wore a backpack while Brayden had a blanket wrapped around himself. In the second photo, the two kids posed together with a travel pillow and a laptop/

“My babies are getting so big!!! When did this happen and how do I make it stop!?” El Moussa captioned the pictures. “Swipe ? to see Tay looking like a real teenager and Bray Bray with the cutest smile ever ❤️.”

Fans wrote which parent they thought Taylor looked like in the comments section of this post, as well. “Taylor looks just like her Mommy, Brayden looks like his Daddy,” said one fan, while another wrote, “I remember when you would drop tay off to work on houses in the early flip or flop days! She was your twin since day one!”

