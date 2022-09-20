Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa Share Eerily Similar Posts About Birthday Weekends With Their Spouses

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall recently shared bizarrely similar Instagram posts celebrating their spouses’ birthdays, within 24 hours of each other. Here’s what the Flip or Flop stars posted about their respective partners and the story behind their divorce and new marriages.

(L-R) Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images; Presley Ann/Getty Images

Christina Hall shared a birthday post celebrating her new husband, Josh Hall

On Sept. 19, Christina Hall shared an Instagram post in honor of her new husband Josh Hall’s birthday. The HGTV star posted a photo of the mailing couple embracing under a tree lit by several hanging lanterns.

“Happy Birthday baby ? . 42 and hot as ever! ? ❤️,” she wrote in the caption. “Had the best birthday weekend celebrating and having alone time at our fav spot, Cabo. My husband and partner in life, can’t wait to see what this year has in store. I love you always forever, ever. ♾.” Hall frequently uses the infinity emoji in her posts about her husband, and they incorporated the symbol in their Unbroken Productions company logo.

Josh responded in the comments, “As always, you make me feel special as I add a little more age. No other way I ever want to spend my bday, just you and me doing what we do. Love my wife and our life. ??.”

Christina Hall wasn’t the only HGTV star celebrating her spouse’s birthday – her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, also shared an Instagram tribute to his new wife, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young.

Tarek El Moussa posted a birthday tribute to his wife, ‘Selling Sunset’ star Heather Rae Young

Just one day before Christina Hall shared her Instagram post for Josh, her former Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa, posted a birthday tribute to his new wife.

El Moussa’s Instagram post revealed how he and Heather Rae Young celebrated the Selling Sunset star’s 35th birthday. He shared three photos of the smiling couple, with Young’s baby bump showing.

“Celebrating my wife this weekend (and every day) but there’s something to be said about a relaxing birthday getaway weekend ??,” the HGTV star wrote in the caption. “Getting older makes you realize how happy you can be just going away for the weekend and doing things like working out and resting- things that make you feel good with the person you love ❤️.”

El Moussa concluded, “Ending the weekend feeling refreshed and ready for the week ? But can we all take a second to admire how beautiful @heatherraeyoung looks!!? I’m a lucky man ?❤️.”

Young replied in the comments, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ much needed R&R and snuggles with my love.”

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall married their current partners after divorcing each other in 2018

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa married in 2009 and had two children – a daughter named Taylor and a son named Brayden. Their reality show Flip or Flop debuted on HGTV in 2013 and ran for 10 seasons, including after the couple divorced in 2018.

While separated from El Moussa in 2017, Hall started dating English TV presenter Ant Anstead. Hall and Anstead married in December 2018 and had one son named Hudson.

The couple announced their separation one year after their son was born, and their divorce was finalized in June 2021. The Wheeler Dealers star began dating actor Renee Zellweger shortly after.

Hall started dating real estate agent and former police officer Josh Hall a few months after filing for divorce from Anstead. They got engaged in September 2021, and in April, media outlets reported they had married in a private ceremony.

El Moussa started dating Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young in 2019. Their October 2021 wedding was filmed for a discovery+ special titled Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do.

RELATED: Christina Hall and Ant Anstead Celebrate 3-Year-Old Son Hudson’s Birthday Amid Custody Battle