What Christina Hall Thinks of Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s Pregnancy News and How She Found Out

Heather Rae Young recently announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with Tarek El Moussa, and fans are wondering how the Flip or Flop star’s ex-wife, Christina Hall, feels about the news. Here’s what Hall thinks about the Selling Sunset star’s pregnancy, and whether or not she knew about it before the world found out from Instagram.

Heather Rae Young revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with Tarek El Moussa

On July 13, Heather Rae Young announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first biological child with her husband, Tarek El Moussa. The reality TV couple shared the special news via matching Instagram posts featuring photos from a beachy maternity shoot.

The Selling Sunset star is the stepmother to El Moussa’s two children, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Christina Hall. The two kids, Taylor and Brayden, appeared in one of the announcement photos, looking excited about the newest addition to the family.

“Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!! 🤍,” Young and El Moussa captioned their posts.

Tarek El Moussa’s ex-wife, Christina Hall, knew Heather Rae Young was pregnant before the announcement

Fans might be wondering what Christina Hall thinks about Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young’s baby news. Did she find out with the rest of the world, or did the couple tell her before posting it on social media?

An inside source told Us Weekly that Hall knew about the Selling Sunset star’s pregnancy before the Instagram reveal. “She knew about the pregnancy and is letting them have their moment,” said the source.

Fans may remember that Hall hasn’t always been the first to know news about her ex-husband. For example, El Moussa admitted that he didn’t tell the Christina on the Coast star when he introduced their children to Young for the first time.

He opened up about it in an August 2019 interview with ET, saying that the Selling Sunset star “brought him back to life” after a “traumatic” period of being “sad” and “alone” for “a very long time.”

“She is just so adorable … we’re having a blast,” El Moussa said before revealing, “I introduced her to my kids last night for the first time. My mom, my dad, my mom’s husband, my sister. So, we’re doing it! Very excited.”

When asked if his ex-wife knew about Young, El Moussa said, “Actually, no, I haven’t talked to her about Heather yet. So, that’s probably a talk I should probably have pretty soon. Like, probably today, considering I’m talking about her on TV now. She’ll probably find out I think? Yeah, I think I’ll give her a call.”

Christina Hall is reportedly ‘happy’ for the reality TV couple

Not only did Christina Hall already know Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young’s baby news, but she is reportedly “happy” for the couple.

The Christina in the Country star hasn’t commented publicly on the news, but the inside source told Us Weekly how Hall reportedly feels about the Selling Sunset star’s pregnancy reveal. “Christina is happy for them,” the source shared. “Tarek and Heather are elated and couldn’t be happier.”

