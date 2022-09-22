Christina Hall Wishes Her Daughter Taylor a Happy 12th Birthday: ‘Time Goes By Way Too Fast’

Christina Hall recently shared an Instagram post celebrating her daughter Taylor, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, as she turns 12 years old. Here’s what the HGTV star said about her daughter and how fans responded.

Christina Hall wished her daughter Taylor a happy 12th birthday on Instagram

HGTV star Christina Hall has three kids: a daughter named Taylor and a son named Brayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and a son named Hudson, whom she shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead. She frequently posts photos of her family on social media to keep fans updated on her personal life.

On Sept. 22, Hall shared an Instagram post celebrating her daughter’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday Taylor ?!” Hall captioned 10 photos of Taylor at various ages. “Times [sic] goes by way too fast and watching her grow up so much this past year has been ?. We are so proud of Taylor!! She does great in school, excels in club soccer and has a nice group of friends. I love you beautiful / sweet girl, keep shining. ⭐️?.”

Fans loved Christina Hall’s Instagram post about her daughter

Christina Hall fans loved the HGTV star’s post about her daughter, and they sounded off in the comments section of her Instagram post to wish the 12-year-old a happy birthday.

Hall’s biggest fan, her new husband, Josh Hall, left a series of emojis on her post: “❤️?? ? ?.”

One fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Beautiful sweet Taylor xoxoxox have a Amazing day celebrating ? @thechristinahall your ?pre-teen ? can’t believe it.”

Several fans congratulated Taylor with comments like, “Happy birthday Taylor!! Such a beautiful family!??,” and, “Beautiful girl, inside and out!! Happy Birthday Taylor!! ??.”

And one fan wrote, “Happy birthday Taylor! I love watching you grow into such a beautiful young lady! Have the BEST day sweet girl ?.”

The HGTV star also recently celebrated her youngest son’s birthday

Christina Hall celebrated another one of her children’s birthdays just a couple of weeks ago. Her youngest son, Hudson, was born on Sept. 6, 2019.

On Sept. 6 this year, Hall shared an Instagram post celebrating the toddler’s birthday. “Happy Big 3️⃣ Hudson!! SO smart, cute and sweet,” she captioned 10 photos and videos of her son. “Hudson is super witty and knows how to be sarcastic and tell jokes. He impresses everyone with the way he communicates. I love our laughs and cuddles. He lights up our home and lives. We’ve been celebrating all week but can’t wait to make him feel extra special today. ???.”

The HGTV star’s husband, Josh Hall, responded in the comments, “He’s a fun little dude. It’s been great watching him develop. Great job mom!”

And Hall replied to his message by writing, “You’re an amazing example to the children. Great job to you too. We love you ❤️.”

