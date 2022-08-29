Christina Hall’s ‘Dream’ Addition to Her Tennessee Home Has Fans Saying She’s ‘Transforming Into a ‘Country Girl’

Christina Hall spends most of her time in Newport Beach, but the HGTV star has a second home near Nashville, Tennessee. Here’s the feature Hall just added to her house in Tennessee and what fans are saying about it.

Christina Hall revealed she has a new chicken coop at her Tennessee home

Flip or Flop star Christina Hall bought her Tennessee house amid her divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead.

“Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice,” Hall told People in May 2021. “Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents’ farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land.”

On Aug. 25, Hall shared an Instagram post showing off a new addition to her home. In the photo, Hall wore white cowboy boots, a denim jacket, and a denim skirt. Her new husband, Josh Hall, had one arm wrapped around her, and the couple held several chickens in their hands.

“Dreams do come true- chickens ? for our brand new chicken coop!!,” the Christina on the Coast star captioned the picture. “Can’t wait for some ? ?!”

Christina Hall’s $2.5 million Tennessee house is her second home

HGTV star Christina Hall purchased her Tennessee house for $2.5 million (per Dirt). The home sits on 23 acres of wooded land and is about 25 miles away from downtown Nashville.

The 5,000-square-foot farmhouse was built in 2017 and has six bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. The interior has a rustic farmhouse design with vintage brickwork, custom wagon-wheel light fixtures, wooden beams, and rough-cut stone. The house also has vaulted ceilings, barn-style sliding wood doors, and a brick fireplace.

The bright white exterior features a wrap-around porch, a swimming pool, and a four-car garage. The sprawling grounds are covered in greenery, giving Hall and her three kids plenty of room to explore.

Hall mainly uses the Tennessee home for vacations, as her primary residence is in Newport Beach, where she recently purchased a new house for $12 million.

Fans are saying the HGTV star is ‘transforming into a country girl’

Christina Hall fans are commenting on the Instagram post where she shows off her new chicken coop, and some of them say they see a change in the HGTV star.

“Someone is slowly transforming into a country girl! ???? and I like it,” wrote one fan.

Another fan commented, “Anyone remember the flip or flip episode where they had to round up chickens that were left on the property? She’s come a long way ???????.”

Many others shared similar sentiments, with one fan writing, “I knew you were awesome when you caught that chicken with your bare hands on flip or flop! ?.”

And one fan commented, “I love the Tennessee look Christina becomes you congratulations on all your new endeavors ???.”

