Christina Hall’s Ex Ant Anstead Comments on Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s Baby News

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young recently revealed she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with Tarek El Moussa, and Christina Hall’s ex-husband Ant Anstead has commented on the news. Here’s what the English TV presenter said and how he is connected to the reality TV couple.

(L-R) Ant Anstead, Heather Rae Young, and Tarek El Moussa | Michael Kovac/Getty Images; Matt Winklemeyer/WireImage

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young recently announced that they are having their first baby together

On July 13, reality TV couple Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa shared matching Instagram posts announcing that they are expecting their first baby together. The Selling Sunset star is already the stepmother to El Moussa’s two children, Taylor and Brayden, from his first marriage to Christina Hall.

They revealed the exciting news by sharing pictures from a beach maternity shoot. Young wore a white silk gown, and El Moussa matched her in a white shirt and black pants. Taylor and Brayden joined the couple in some of the sweet photos.

“Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!! 🤍,” the reality star couple wrote in the caption.

And on July 24, the couple shared another matching Instagram post revealing their baby’s sex. The Flipping El Moussa stars are expecting a boy in January 2023.

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are having a baby: 'We weren't expecting this!' https://t.co/7ooNEsftvI pic.twitter.com/LfViwPmOXQ — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) July 14, 2022

Christina Hall’s ex-husband, Ant Anstead, publicly congratulated the reality TV couple on their baby news

Friends, fans, and family members have been commenting on Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young’s Instagram posts about their baby news. One famous friend, English TV presenter Ant Anstead, congratulated the couple on social media. But how does Anstead know Young and El Moussa, and what did he say about the pregnancy?

Anstead married Christina Hall in 2018, the same year her divorce from El Moussa was finalized. The Wheeler Dealers star and the Flip or Flop star had one child together, a son named Hudson, in September 2019. They separated in September 2020, and their divorce was finalized in June 2021.

Anstead commented on El Moussa’s pregnancy reveal Instagram post, writing, “Huge congratulations you two! Thrilled for you all! ❤️ x.”

Fans seemed to love the English TV star’s message, responding with comments like, “Respect! Takes a real person to say that!!!” and, “Wow 👏👏 you are truly [a] gentleman.”

How Christina El Moussa Found Love With Boyfriend Ant Anstead Following Her Divorce From Tarek https://t.co/aRg5zBrrdr pic.twitter.com/d6jgCN6Shg — Delish (@DelishDotCom) June 1, 2018

Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa became friends after they divorced Christina Hall

Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead have maintained a close friendship since they both divorced Christine Hall. They connected over their children being half-siblings, but the TV stars also spend time together without the kids.

“Tarek and Ant have a great modern day family dynamic,” an inside source shared with Us Weekly in April. The insider claimed that El Moussa and Anstead “share similar interests and enjoy hanging out,” and they recently went car racing together in Arizona.

“They took a private plane together from California to Arizona and even posted about it on their social media,” the source revealed.

Since divorcing Hall, the Wheeler Dealers star has said that he still considers Taylor and Brayden his stepkids. He also shared that he thinks of El Moussa and Young as his extended family. The two men frequently support each other on social media, such as Anstead’s comment on El Moussa’s baby news.

