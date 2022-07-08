Christina Hall’s Exes Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa Became Close Friends After Divorcing the HGTV Star

Christina Hall was married to Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead before settling down with her new husband, Josh Hall. The HGTV star’s exes are good friends and hang out often. Here’s what we know about the relationship between El Moussa and Anstead and if they are close to Hall’s new husband.

Christina Hall married Ant Anstead after divorcing Tarek El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall got married in 2009 and had two children. Their daughter Taylor was born in 2010, and their son Brayden was born in 2015.

The couple launched their HGTV show Flip or Flop in 2013, and the reality series ran successfully for 10 seasons. Hall and El Moussa separated in 2016, and their divorce was finalized in 2018. They continued filming Flip or Flop together throughout their separation and divorce until the show ended in March 2022.

While separated from El Moussa, Hall started dating English TV presenter Ant Anstead in 2017. Hall and Anstead got married in December 2018 and had a son named Hudson in September 2019.

In September 2020, one year after their son was born, the couple announced their separation. Anstead and Hall’s divorce was finalized in June 2021.

Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead are friends and hang out together

Although it’s unclear if Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead were friendly while the Wheeler Dealers star was married to Christina Hall, the two men have become close. It’s great that they have bonded since their children are half-siblings, but Anstead and El Moussa also spend time together without their kids.

“Tarek and Ant have a great modern day family dynamic,” an inside source told Us Weekly in April. The source said that El Moussa and Anstead “share similar interests and enjoy hanging out,” and they recently went car racing together in Arizona at the Radford Racing School.

“They took a private plane together from California to Arizona and even posted about it on their social media,” said the source.

The English TV presenter has said that he still considers Taylor and Brayden his stepkids and thinks of El Moussa and his new wife as his extended family. The two men frequently show support for one another by liking each other’s posts on social media.

But Anstead and El Moussa don’t share the same camaraderie with their ex’s new husband, Josh Hall. “Ant and Tarek don’t really have a relationship with Josh,” the source revealed.

Christina Hall and her ex-husbands have moved on

While Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead have bonded after divorcing Christina Hall, it doesn’t seem like either is pining after their ex.

El Moussa started dating Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young in 2019. They got married in October 2021, and their wedding was filmed for a TV special called Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do. In 2020, El Moussa announced his own Flip or Flop spinoff series, Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa. And he recently announced that he and Young have a new show coming to HGTV called The Flipping El Moussas.

After his divorce from Hall was finalized in 2021, Anstead was quickly linked to actor Renée Zellweger.

Hall has also moved on. In 2019, she launched a spinoff show titled Christina on the Coast. After her divorce from Anstead was finalized, she married former police officer and real estate agent Josh Hall. And in 2022, she announced that she and her new husband started a production company and will co-produce another new show, Christina in the Country, with HGTV.

