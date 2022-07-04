Why Christina Hall’s Husband Josh Hall Just Said They Need to ‘Live Past 110’

Christina Hall’s husband, Josh Hall, made a comment on the HGTV star’s Instagram photo that has fans adoring the couple’s romance. Here’s what the Flip or Flop star posted to inspire her husband’s comment, and what fans are saying about their relationship.

Christina Hall posted photos of her grandparents to honor their wedding anniversary

HGTV star Christina Haack often shares photos of her family, including her husband, Joshua Hall, and her three kids. Fans love looking behind the scenes of the Christina on the Coast star’s life.

On June 17, Hall shared two black and white photos of her grandparents on Instagram to celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary. In the first picture, Hall’s grandfather helped his wife step out of a car. The second image showed the couple cutting their wedding cake.

“Happy 71st Wedding Anniversary to my grandparents,” Hall captioned the pictures. “Allll these years later they are still a beautiful couple in love. ❤️”

Christina Hall’s husband, Josh Hall, said he and the HGTV star need to ‘live past 110’ to ‘compete’ with her grandparents

Fans loved Christina Hall’s photo of her grandparents, and many of them left comments pointing out how strongly the HGTV star resembles her grandparents. They also said that her 11-year-old daughter Taylor looks just like Hall’s grandmother.

Josh Hall, Christina Hall’s husband, also left a sweet comment on her photos. “Looks like we are going to have to live past 110 to compete…I’m in!” wrote the former police officer.

Fans seemed to adore Josh’s comment, which already has over 500 likes. Many replied to his comment with well wishes for the couple.

“Hope you two last forever,” wrote one fan, while another responded, “Keep going and you’ll reach 110 easily!! ❤️🙌❤️”

And Christina also acknowledged the sweet comment by replying, “let’s do it baby. Love you. ❤️”

Josh Hall married the HGTV star in a private ceremony

Christina Hall shared an Instagram post announcing her engagement to Joshua Hall on Sept. 20, 2021. She posted several photos of the couple looking happy and affectionate on a beach, with her engagement ring in plain sight.

It’s unclear when the couple got married, but E! News reported on April 5 that Christina and Josh had tied the knot in a private ceremony. Fans had been speculating that they married in secret since January.

The Christina in the Country star frequently shows her love for her husband on social media. On March 31, Hall posted an Instagram photo of the couple kissing. She captioned the image, “Prayed for a man who was all man but still treated me like his queen. Never give up. ❤️ ♾ 👑”

