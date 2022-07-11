Christina Hall’s Husband Josh Wishes the HGTV Star Happy Birthday: ‘39 and Lookin Fine’

Christina Hall’s new husband, Josh Hall, wished the HGTV star a happy 39th birthday on social media, and fans are loving the sweet tribute. Here’s what the former police officer posted and what fans are saying about it.

HGTV star Christina Hall defended her relationship with Josh Hall on her birthday last year

Christina Hall was born on July 9, 1983, and she just celebrated her 39th birthday. Last year, the Flip or Flop star marked the occasion by defending her new relationship with Josh Hall. In a lengthy Instagram post, she detailed how her experience smoking Bufo toad venom led to meeting her future husband.

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins),” Christina captioned a photo of the couple on a beach.

After reflecting on how “toxic” and “fake” social media can be, she wrote, “I may be a bit crazy and im definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other peoples judgments or opinions. We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect.”

Christina concluded, “So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 -I’ll do what I want.”

Before marrying Josh, the home designer was married to her Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa. They divorced in 2018, and Christina married English TV presenter Ant Anstead the same year. The HGTV star received a lot of public criticism for starting her relationship with Josh so quickly after divorcing Anstead in 2021.

Christina Hall’s husband, Josh Hall, wished his ‘perfect wife’ a happy birthday on social media

One year after Christina Hall’s post defending her relationship with Josh Hall, her new husband took to social media to wish the HGTV star a happy 39th birthday.

On July 9, Josh shared a sweet Instagram post dedicated to his wife. He posted a photo of the couple standing in front of a tree house in the woods.

“39 and lookin fine. Happy Birthday to my perfect wife,” Josh captioned the image. “No party, no crazy event, just you + me celebrating the day you entered this world together in a place of peace and tranquillity. I love that you are this easy to please, just being together is all you asked for and that’s what you get…of course in a beautiful place with a few little gifts and some tasty meals along the way!”

He concluded, “Cheers to a life of fun, happiness and all the memories we continue to create. I love you Christina Hall.”

Fans loved the HGTV star’s husband’s tribute to her on her 39th birthday

Christina Hall’s fans loved the adorable tribute her husband Josh posted on social media. Many of them wished the HGTV star a happy birthday and admired her relationship in the comments section of Josh’s Instagram post.

Several fans said that Josh and Christina are “soulmates.” “I have never ever seen her more authentic. It only means one thing he is her true soul mate.❤️❤️❤️ love y’all together ❤️❤️,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Ok, Josh is the one for Christina!l I’m calling it they’re total soulmates! Happy Birthday Christina enjoy your day with your soulmate!”

Another fan wrote, “Y’all make an amazing couple! Good to see Christina so happy! ❤️🔥 happiest of Birthdays!!! 🎂🎉🥳,” while one fan simply said, “You two are perfect together 🖤.”

And Christina acknowledged her husband’s post by writing, “Closing out my 30s + forever with you. Thank you for the best weekend my love. ❤️ ♾.”

