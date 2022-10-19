Christina Hall’s Husband Shares Cryptic Message About ‘Anger and Negativity’ Amid Ant Anstead Custody Battle

Christina Hall’s husband Josh recently shared an Instagram post about “anger and negativity” amid the HGTV star’s custody battle with Ant Anstead. Here’s what Hall’s husband posted and how fans reacted.

Christina Hall’s husband shared an Instagram post about ‘anger and negativity’

On Oct. 17, Christina Hall’s husband Josh shared an Instagram post showing the couple smiling on vacation. The sweet photo was geotagged at One&Only Mandarina, a hotel in Mexico.

“In a world filled with so much anger and negativity, it’s always important to make time for some R&R with your person between the grind that is life…and disconnect,” the former police officer captioned his post. “Weekends like this one always make me feel grateful being with someone who can focus, relax and have a great time without any unnecessary worries. Just the two of us doing us, not worried about anyone else.”

The same day, the Flip or Flop star shared footage from the getaway on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Much needed trip: relax and reset. Amazing few days soaking in the sun, spa and amazing cuisine. What a beautiful mini [moon emoji] with the best company.”

The couple had a wedding ceremony in Hawaii in September, and the HGTV star’s caption seemed to imply that the weekend trip to Mexico was their mini honeymoon.

Christina Hall’s Instagram post came shortly after her custody battle with Ant Anstead

Ant Anstead and Christina Hall have been in a legal battle for custody of their three-year-old son for several months. The former couple married in December 2018 and divorced in June 2021.

In April, the Wheeler Dealers star requested emergency custody, accusing Hall of endangering their son and putting him at medical risk. The HGTV star filed documents refuting Anstead’s claims, and the former spouses were required to attend mediation.

On Sept. 26, Anstead filed a supplemental declaration claiming Hall exploited their child on social media. On Oct. 2, the Christina on the Coast star shared an Instagram post announcing she would no longer show Hudson on her social media or reality shows. Hall has two other children from her first marriage to Tarek El Moussa, and she and El Moussa both frequently share photos of their kids on Instagram.

Following Hall’s post, Anstead liked a fan comment accusing the HGTV star of “gaslighting” and calling her a “narcissist,” while Hall shared a fan post about “post-separation abuse.”

Anstead was recently spotted moving his things into his girlfriend Renée Zellweger’s house as he prepares to sell his Laguna Beach home.

Fans love the HGTV star’s husband’s vacation post

Christina Hall fans showed support for the HGTV star and her husband in the comments section of Josh Hall’s Instagram post.

“I don’t think Christina signed up for all this when doing the show years ago & it’s unfortunate she has to deal with this!” wrote one fan. “She’s a beautiful soul inside & out ~ the real deal, not pretentious ~ grounded! She’s lucky to have someone in her life to take care of her through all of this.”

“Keep on doing what you’re both doing!! Always make time for each other,” encouraged another fan. “Tell Ant he can go back from whatever rock he crawled under.”

“Josh, you just do you and Christina! And everyone else can flip off,” said one fan, while another wrote, “LOVE how loyal & protective you always are of your wife, Josh! I read some ugly earlier posts someone put on her page…so unnecessary! Keep staying in love and as you said ‘doing us.’ That’s all you need to worry about.”

