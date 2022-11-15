Christina Hall’s Husband Shares Message About ‘Tough Days’ Filming For HGTV

Christina Hall’s new husband, Josh Hall, just shared a message about “tough days” as the couple prepares to launch their brand new HGTV show, Christina in the Country. Josh will also likely make his reality TV debut in the upcoming Christina on the Coast season 4. Here’s what he shared about the filming process and working with his famous wife.

Christina Hall | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Christina Hall’s husband, Josh, shared a message about ‘tough’ days

On Nov. 14, Christina Hall’s husband, Josh, made an Instagram post about working with the HGTV star. The couple has been busy filming their upcoming new HGTV show, Christina in the Country, as well as season 4 of Christina on the Coast.

He shared a carousel of photos showing the couple working together behind the scenes and on camera. “Another work trip in the beautiful state of Tennessee down. Being able to travel back and forth with my best friend working as a team and with an amazing crew of people spending time with family is second to none,” Josh wrote.

“Never did I think my career path prior to this would bring me here, but everything prior, prepared me for this. Not many days off, long days, tough days, good days…but the results will show.”

He also hinted that the couple has more projects in the works. “Christina and I are just getting started! So much more in the works than I can explain just yet, but with our two brains working as one, we will never stop.”

On the same day that Josh shared his post, Christina Hall announced the premiere date of Christina on the Coast season 4 on Instagram.

“Excited to announce ‘Christina on the Coast’ season 4 will be premiering on Thursday 12/8 at 8pm on @hgtv and available to steam [sic] on @discoveryplus,” she captioned a photo of herself posing by a dining table on a patio. “This season you will see @jamescbender and I take on some amazing home renovations, @unbrokenjosh and I embark on our personal and professional journeys and of course a ton of fun.”

The Flip or Flop star also gave fans an update on when they can expect to see her new show, Christina in the Country. “PLUS, in early 2023, ‘Christina in the Country’ premieres!” she wrote. “This is one of my favorite ventures to date! The season will follow the expansion of my design business across the country as Josh and I put down roots at our second home in Tennessee. Coast to Coast design life is a dream.”

Christina Hall is revealing when ‘Christina on the Coast’ Season 4 is coming back and she made the announcement on social media https://t.co/VcWjjw3Wd7 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 14, 2022

The couple is working on several projects with HGTV

Christina Hall’s husband Josh mentioned in his Instagram post that “everything prior” in his career path prepared him for working on HGTV. It makes sense, considering he was once a police officer and then a real estate agent. So, he likely already had an understanding of the “long” and “tough” days described in his post, as well as experience with home design.

Although he has yet to make his television debut, Josh’s two sisters have plenty of filming experience. Stacie Adams and Jessica Hall have both appeared on multiple reality shows.

Stacie Adams was on two seasons of MTV’s The Hills, where she was known as “Stacie the Bartender.” She has also been on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules as one of Scheana Shay’s bridesmaids (per The List).

Jessica Hall is best friends with former The Girls Next Door star Kendra Wilkinson and has appeared on the spinoff shows Kendra and Kendra On Top. Like her sister, Jessica was also on The Hills.

