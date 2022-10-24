Christina Hall’s Husband Throws Shade on Instagram Amid Legal Drama With Ant Anstead

Christina Hall’s husband, Josh Hall, recently shared a cryptic message on Instagram amid the HGTV star’s custody battle with Ant Anstead. Here’s what the former police officer and real estate agent wrote on social media and how it relates to his wife’s legal drama.

Christina Hall | Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Christina Hall’s husband Josh threw shade on Instagram

In April, media outlets reported that HGTV star Christina Hall married Josh Hall in a private ceremony. The couple had another wedding with family and friends in September.

The Flip or Flop star had been battling her ex-husband, Ant Anstead, for months over custody of their son Hudson. Josh recently changed his Instagram bio, seemingly to throw shade at Christina’s ex.

Josh’s bio now reads: “Social media: Where everyone gets a platform to share precisely what they want, create what they want and guide people to believe what they want.”

The former police officer’s bio previously said: “Christina Hall [bride emoji] | Protector of T/B/H. | Dog dad [dog emoji] | Retired [police officer emoji] | Realtor/Investor [house emoji] | Unbroken Productions [film emoji].”

“T/B/H” are the initials of Christina’s three children with her two ex-husbands. Ant Anstead is Hudson’s father, while Tarek El Moussa is the father of Taylor and Brayden. Unbroken Productions is the TV production company Christina and Josh started together.

Christina Haack secretly marries Josh Hall https://t.co/rD1eb0tzis pic.twitter.com/mWGQvzpL83 — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) April 5, 2022

Christina Hall and her husband shared cryptic posts on Instagram

This isn’t the first time Christina Hall’s husband subtly threw shade at Ant Anstead on social media. On Oct. 17, Josh shared an Instagram post showing himself and Christina smiling on vacation. The photo was geotagged at One&Only Mandarina, a hotel in Mexico.

“In a world filled with so much anger and negativity, it’s always important to make time for some R&R with your person between the grind that is life…and disconnect,” Josh captioned the image. “Weekends like this one always make me feel grateful being with someone who can focus, relax and have a great time without any unnecessary worries. Just the two of us doing us, not worried about anyone else.”

And on Sept. 29, Christina shared an Instagram post that seemingly slammed Anstead. She posted a picture of herself sitting on Josh’s lap while the couple enjoyed a bonfire.

“Tennessee nights,” she wrote in the caption. “This place has been so good for my soul. When the world is spinning and people are a**holes, this is my safe place. The fall weather, the trees and animals, quiet nights by the fire.”

She concluded, “Life is short. Spend it with people who light up your life instead of try to dim it.”

Christina Hall Says She Will No Longer Share Photos of Son Online, Speaks Out Against Ex Ant Anstead pic.twitter.com/fs6yYfQ6T5 — People (@people) October 4, 2022

Ant Anstead seemingly confirmed his custody battle with his HGTV star ex is over

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead have been battling over their son Hudson since April, when the English TV presenter filed for emergency custody of the toddler. He accused Christina of endangering and exploiting their child, among other allegations. Recently, Anstead seemingly confirmed that the legal drama is finally over.

On Oct. 13, the Wheeler Dealers star shared an Instagram post showing several pictures of Hudson. Fans attacked Anstead for posting photos of his son after accusing Hall of exploitation.

Anstead liked fan comments explaining that Christina could share family photos of Hudson; he just didn’t want their son to appear in sponsored ads. He also replied to a fan comment in a way that suggested the custody dispute has been resolved.

“You and Christina have a LONG 15 years ahead with all the legal filings,” wrote one fan. “It’s exhausting & expensive. (speaking from experience).”

Anstead replied, “agreed! Wished she agreed 25 weeks ago when I asked her privately. But alas, anyway appears it’s over now and court is closed and Hudzo is protected! X x.”

