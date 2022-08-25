Christina Hall’s Sister Wrote an Adorable Children’s Book About the HGTV Star’s 3 Kids

Christina Hall shares a great deal of her personal life, but fans rarely get a glimpse of the Flip or Flop star’s sister, Carly Haack. Haack recently released a children’s book starring Hall’s three kids. Here’s what we know about the book and what the HGTV star thinks of it.

Christina Hall | Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Christina Hall’s sister is much more private than the HGTV star

Flip or Flop fans have seen Christina Hall go through two divorces and have three children, but they may not know much about the rest of the HGTV star’s family, including her sister.

Hall’s sister, Carly Haack, seems to be much more private than the real estate mogul. Although her Instagram account is public, meaning anyone can view it, she doesn’t seem to have any photos of her famous sister on her page. Hall also doesn’t appear to have any pictures of Haack on her page.

But that doesn’t mean the sisters aren’t close. On Aug. 25, Hall shared a couple of Instagram Stories (which disappear after 24 hours) wishing her sister a happy birthday. The first photo showed Haack with Hall’s three children, surrounded by pine trees. “Happy Birthday to my lil sis @carly.haack ❤️? ,” Hall captioned the photo.

In the following slide, Hall shared a picture of Haack posing with the HGTV star’s older son, Brayden. She wrapped one arm around him and smiled while Brayden flashed a peace sign. “Best sister and auntie @carly.haack,” Hall wrote across the image.

Haack’s Instagram bio says that she is based in San Diego, California (about an hour and a half drive from where her HGTV star sister lives in Newport Beach). And she works as a “research scuba diver.”

Christina Haack enjoys 'family time' with husband Joshua Hall and three kids https://t.co/Iz6HEuWRs7 pic.twitter.com/lSoPOwrtLH — Page Six (@PageSix) May 23, 2022

Christina Hall’s sister wrote a children’s book about the HGTV star’s children

On Aug. 22, Christina Hall shared a couple of Instagram Stories revealing that her sister, Carly Haack, had written a children’s book starring her niece and nephews. Hall posted a screenshot of the Amazon listing for the book, titled Taylor, Brayden, & Hudson’s Search for the Magic Pearl.

“This adorable book my sister wrote is available on Amazon for $14.99,” Hall captioned the screenshot. “It’s our absolute fav bedtime story.”

She added another screenshot to her Stories showing the back cover of the book. “@carly.haack you’re so creative!!” Hall wrote.

Carly Haack shared the children’s book on social media

Although Carly Haack is more private than her famous sister, she doesn’t mind sharing her children’s book about Christina Hall’s kids.

In February, Haack shared a few pages of the book on her Instagram. “I wrote and digitally illustrated a book for my niece and nephews, so I wanted to share some of my favorite pages here!”

The pages show animated versions of Hall’s three children searching in the wild and finding crabs, starfish, urchins, and more. The HGTV star commented on the post, “Best book ever ❤️.”

The Amazon description of the book reads: “Taylor, Brayden, and Hudson still haven’t found the perfect gift for their mom’s birthday! Join them as they embark on a magical exploration of California’s marine ecosystems, in search of the Magic Pearl.”

RELATED: Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa Fans Can’t Decide Which Parent ‘Beautiful’ Daughter Taylor Looks Like