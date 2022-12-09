Christina Milian Sang — and Wrote — 1 Jennifer Lopez Song

Last year, fans saw Christina Milian portray Erica in Resort to Love. She has many acting credits and also is a successful singer. She has created music for herself, but other artists have featured her in their work. Additionally, at the beginning of her career, Milian helped write music for other musicians. She once did a song for Jennifer Lopez. It would be the only single she co-wrote and sang for Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Play’ found moderate success

The song “Play” is a part of Jennifer Lopez’s second studio album J.Lo, which came out in 2001. The single contains lyrics of the singer asking the DJ to play a song. Meanwhile, the associated music video features Lopez on a futuristic plane containing a party. The dance-pop song found moderate success.

After its release, “Play” made it onto the Billboard Top 100. It did not start high on the charts, but it would eventually move its way upward. The Billboard website shows that “Play” peaked at No.18 in the weeks following its debut.

However, the single failed to make it to the Top 10 like a few of Lopez’s other songs. Nevertheless, it would stay on the charts for about 20 weeks before leaving. The song also found success outside of the United States.

“Play” peaked on the charts of other countries like Great Britain. Official Charts reports that it reached No. 3 on the Official U.K. Top 40 during the first half of May. The Lopez song credits multiple people as writers, including Christina Milian.

Christina Milian contributed to ‘Play’

Christina Milian on ‘Extra’ at Universal Studios | Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Some singers write their songs, and others leave the lyrics to different people. Jennifer Lopez does have credit as a co-writer for many of her songs. Nonetheless, other individuals have contributed to her works. Christina Milian was one of the people who had written for the artist.

According to Grazia, Milian helped form the lyrics and provided backing vocals for the song. Listeners can hear that Lopez is not the only one performing on the track. In fact, Milian sings the entire chorus in “Play.” The single would be the only Lopez song that Milian wrote.

Milian does not have credit for any other works by Lopez. After all, Milian lent her creativity before making her debut as a recording artist the same year. She likely began focusing more on her career. However, Milian does have credit for contributing to songs from various artists. Fans can go back and listen to “Play” and other works to hear her. She has built a successful career since then.

Christina Milian’s career in acting and music

Long may RomCom Queen Christina Milian reign. pic.twitter.com/MykhhMkHM8 — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 29, 2021

Christina Milian had always desired to be an actor and work in the record business. She would begin her career on Disney Channel as a guest star. The actor would become a host of Movie Surfers for a couple of years before branching away from the channel.

Since then, Milian has appeared on other TV shows. For example, she was a host on The Voice and had her series Christina Milian Turned Up. She also acted in Pulse and Baggage Claim. Of course, fans also know Milian for her music.

Milian began her singing career with an appearance on Ja Rule’s second album. People can hear her vocals on at least one of the tracks. She also co-wrote “Same Ol’ Same Ol'” for PYT. In 2001, she created her first single, “AM to PM.”

The song became a hit, and it was not long until Milian made her self-titled debut album. However, her career would not get a boost until 2004, when she released “Dip It Low.” Currently, she has not produced any new music recently.

RELATED: Christina Milian Opens Up About the Confidence-Crushing Experience of Postpartum Hair Loss