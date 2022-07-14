Christina Perri Reveals a Treatable Blood Disorder Was the Cause Behind Her Heartbreaking Late-Term Pregnancy Loss

Singer and songwriter Christina Perri opened up about a treatable blood disorder that was the cause behind a heartbreaking late-term pregnancy loss. Perri recalled her complicated healing process after suffering a late-term pregnancy loss just 10 months after an earlier miscarriage. The singer and songwriter is subsequently making it her mission to raise awareness about a disorder that may affect one in 2,000 people.

Perri is raising awareness about Antiphospholipid syndrome

The “Jar of Hearts” singer is raising awareness about Antiphospholipid syndrome.

According to the Mayo Clinic, this syndrome is a condition where the immune system mistakenly creates antibodies that attack tissues in the body. These antibodies can cause blood clots to form in arteries and veins.

During pregnancy, antiphospholipid syndrome also can result in miscarriage and stillbirth.

Perri spoke to People Magazine to share her heartbreaking journey.

She opened up about the loss of her daughter Rosie, who died late into the entertainer’s pregnancy, in 2020.

Earlier, Perri and her husband, Paul Costable, lost a child at 11 weeks in utero.

This heartbreak subsequently pushed the singer to raise awareness for pregnant women with blood-clotting disorders.

“I don’t know if Paul or I will ever not feel that longing for Rosie,” said Perri.

“But she will always be in my heart.”

Christina Perri’s heartbreak was preventable

The singer is on a mission to help women learn more about this disorder, so perhaps, they could avoid pregnancy heartbreak.

“I don’t care how long it takes; I’ll never stop,” Perri said to People.

However, Perri remains hopeful her story will have an impact.

“I hope to turn my tragedy into something beautiful.”

Perri says she was “relieved” to learn she had the disorder in an interview with Good Morning America,

“This way, I knew it wasn’t something I did wrong or something I could change,” she said.

Instead, Perri’s goal is to raise enough awareness that a general test for this disorder is standard for all women.

However, “The more we share, the more there is a chance to stop other women and families from going through what I went through,” Perri concluded.

Christina Perri is currently pregnant

last night we lost our baby girl. she was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now & will live forever in our hearts🤍 pic.twitter.com/z6BcEE0uQS — christina perri (@christinaperri) November 25, 2020

The singer, who has a 4-year-old daughter Carmella with her husband Paul, is currently pregnant.

To treat her disorder, Perri told People Magazine she receives daily injections of the blood thinner Lovenox to prevent her blood from clotting.

The news outlet reported Perri is petitioning the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists for a change.

Currently, the diagnostic test which could detect the disorder is recommended only for women who have experienced two consecutive pregnancy losses.

