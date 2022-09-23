Christine Quinn of ‘Selling Sunset’ Thinks She’s Just Like Kim Cattrall of ‘Sex and the City’ Fame

Christine Quinn is out of Selling Sunset. In Aug. 2022, it was announced that Quinn would not return for season 6 of the hit Netflix series. Jason Oppenheim, the owner of The Oppenheim Group, confirmed that Quinn was no longer with the group and thus would not be featured on Selling Sunset. Nearly a month after the news broke, Quinn sat down to discuss her departure and thoughts on the upcoming season of Selling Sunset. Quinn likened her departure from Selling Sunset to the exclusion of Kim Cattrall in And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City reboot.

Christine Quinn likened herself to Kim Cattrall in a recent interview about leaving ‘Selling Sunset’

Christine Quinn’s drama comes as no surprise to Selling Sunset fans. During her tenure on the reality series, Quinn was known for stirring up drama with her co-workers. In the early seasons of Seling Sunset, she had issues with Chrishell Stause and Heather Rae Young. More recently, Quinn’s antics targeted Emma Hernan.

Christine Quinn | Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Season 6 will go on without her and her drama, at least on screen. Following the announcement of her departure, Quinn is talking, and she recently likened herself to Kim Cattrall. During a sit-down with E! News, Quinn suggested that the upcoming season of Selling Sunset would flop because of her absence. Quinn declared that she believes fans of shows tune in for the original “characters.” She was one of the original cast members of Selling Sunset. She said, “It’s like you watched the Sex and the City remake and you’re like, ‘Where the f–k is Samantha?’ It just doesn’t work.”

Why didn’t Kim Cattrall return for the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot?

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones for all six seasons of Sex and the City, was famously left out of the 2021 reboot, And Just Like That… Several times over the years, Cattrall has lambasted her former co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, alleging Parker was the ringleader behind “mean girl” behavior. Cattrall also claimed working conditions on set contributed to her divorce and her decision not to have children.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall | Tom Kingston/WireImage

Cattrall has spent years insisting she wasn’t interested in reprising the role of Samantha again. When the reboot became a reality, she wasn’t asked to return. Parker, who has been the target of much of Cattrall’s ire, recently revealed that she doesn’t see a path forward for Cattrall to ever return to the set.

Season 2 of ‘And Just Like That…’ is currently being filmed

Quinn might think the first season of And Just Like That… was a disaster, just as she hopes the upcoming season of Selling Sunset will be. Still, not everyone shares her feelings. The show’s first season was successful enough to warrant a renewal from HBO Max. HBO announced that Carrie and her pals would return for a second season back in March.

Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Cynthia Nixon | Gotham/GC Images

Season 2 is officially in production. Sarah Jessica Parker, famed for her role as Carrie, and Sara Ramirez, who took on the part of Che Diaz, both posted about the first table read of season 2 on September 21. While work on season 2 is underway, the streaming service provider has not revealed a premiere date.

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall Have Differing Opinions on Why Samantha Jones Was Not a Part of ‘And Just Like That…’