Christina Ricci Traded a Hollywood Bungalow for a Brooklyn Townhouse

When it comes to the way celebrities live, there’s plenty of variety. While some love to flaunt their wealth in unfathomably large mansions and sprawling estates, others live a more moderate lifestyle. Christina Ricci’s relatively modest Hollywood bungalow was one such example. Now that she’s traded it in for a Brooklyn townhouse, what does her living space look like?

Christina Ricci has an impressive acting career that started in childhood

Christina Ricci attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Christina Ricci could undoubtedly afford to live in a lavish house if she’d like. The actor began her career as a child and has amassed a fortune of around $8 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth). While Ricci has often shied away from mainstream blockbuster roles, she’s found undeniable success in more offbeat parts. Perhaps best known for portraying Wednesday Addams, Ricci’s childhood celebrity status has been the foundation of her career.

That success has culminated most recently in impressive TV work. She has a significant role in Showtime’s successful Yellowjackets. She’s also set to appear in the upcoming series Wednesday. While Jenna Ortega steps into the titular part, Ricci’s role remains shrouded in mystery. She’s also been announced as the star of the upcoming The Dresden Sun, a sci-fi thriller.

In fact, many note Ricci’s career going through a resurgence. Despite steady work throughout her life, she spent years taking on indie films or more minor roles. These latest appearances give her the most visibility since her heyday in the 1990s.

Christina Ricci traded her modest Hollywood house for a New York address

Christina Ricci lived in a Hollywood Hills house for years. While the location was prime, she drew headlines for her shockingly modest living arrangements. As House Digest reports, the one-story home “features an open floor plan with conventional ceilings and black crown molding. A tasteful retro farmhouse style is present throughout with each room’s subtle character like the quirky wallpaper, eclectic furnishings, and long smooth drapery.”

Despite its modest size, the home has many amenities, including a lagoon-style pool, spa, and skylight (but probably not any house plants).

A smaller place in a posh location seems to be Ricci’s style, as she followed up that home by purchasing a Brooklyn townhouse Brownstoner remarks “doesn’t seem especially distinguished inside or out.” An additional property in Ricci’s portfolio is a California home that Frank Lloyd Wright designed.

Other real estate dots Ricci’s portfolio

Diane Keaton and Christina Ricci once owned this Mayan Revival–style home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright Jr. https://t.co/iSiUs3qVrt pic.twitter.com/dObN3oAqGL — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) October 7, 2016

Ricci sold the Hollywood Hills home back in 2014 for $1.37 million. This was a loss for the star, who had purchased the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home for $1.5 million in 2005. Her Brooklyn address (which she acquired in 2015) was purchased for around $2 million. She bought the home with her then-husband James Heerdegen. As US Weekly reports, the duo (who share a son born in 2013) have since split amidst an order of protection against Heerdegen that went public in 2020.

Since then, the star tied the knot with Mark Hampton, and the pair welcomed a child (a daughter named Cleopatra) in December 2021. Time will tell whether the family plans to stay put, sell their place, or continue to explore new living arrangements to meet their family’s growing needs.

