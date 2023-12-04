Christine Brown Calls ‘Bull****’ on Claims Robyn Brown Can ‘Speak Kody’: Says Robyn Convinced Sister Wives She Could ‘Mediate’ Their Marriages

Sister Wives star Christine Brown couldn’t contain her fury over Robyn Brown’s claims she was the only wife who understood Kody Brown enough to “speak Kody.” “Bull***,” she said, saying that Robyn used that leverage to manipulate their marriages during part two of the Sister Wives One-on-One tell-all. Claims Robyn Brown can ‘speak Kody’ infuriated …

Sister Wives star Christine Brown couldn’t contain her fury over Robyn Brown’s claims she was the only wife who understood Kody Brown enough to “speak Kody.” “Bull***,” she said, saying that Robyn used that leverage to manipulate their marriages during part two of the Sister Wives One-on-One tell-all.

Claims Robyn Brown can ‘speak Kody’ infuriated Christine Brown

During part two of the Sister Wives One-on-One tell-all, Christine Brown shared her fury over Robyn Brown’s claims she can “speak Kody.” Christine claims that Robyn used this tactic to interfere in her marriage and those of Meri and Janelle, ultimately resulting in the family’s breakdown.

Christine told One-on-One host Sukanya Krishnan that Robyn “convinced all of us that she could speak Kody and that she would mediate our relationships.” She further claimed Robyn made all the wives feel like “she needed to be there in the relationship” because “she can speak Kody and we can’t.”

She continued, “Robyn says she can speak Kody, and I’m like, ‘Bulls***.’ I met him when I was 18. I’ve known Kody for a long time, and I can actually read Kody pretty well. And I can speak Kody well, too.”

Janelle Brown also laughed at Robyn Brown’s claims of being the Kody whisperer

During part two of the revealing Sister Wives episode, Robyn Brown explained why she understands Kody Brown better than his three former wives. “I think I get Kody pretty well. Like, I feel like I understand him,” Robyn said.

She believes Christine, Janelle, and Meri “have the capacity” to “speak Kody.” “He could be misunderstood very easily because he says everything that’s in his head. Most people filter it. He doesn’t. But I think that it’s hard for other people to understand.”

Janelle laughed out loud regarding Robyn’s claim she’s the Kody whisperer. “I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t know if I really need someone to translate for me. We’ve been married a long time. We did OK without you.’

She continued, “I think I speak Kody. But she likes to position herself as like, ‘I speak Kody.’ Kody can speak for himself. He’s a grown a** man.”

Fans reacted to this wild ‘Sister Wives’ storyline

Sister Wives fans responded to this absurd storyline, which rewrites history again for the Brown family. They shared their opinions on Reddit.

“Christine and Janelle made it clear that they felt this was very manipulative and downright shady behavior! It’s not enough that this man emotionally abandoned all of them the minute he met Robyn. She has to be in all their business. It’s creepy,” wrote one follower.

A second fan claimed, “It’s so obvious that Robyn wants to twist Kody’s words to achieve the result she wants. She doesn’t ‘speak Kody’. Robyn ‘speaks for Kody.’ Plus, she has this bizarre need to manage everyone’s relationships,” a second Reddit user claimed.

“The problem isn’t that the ladies don’t understand what Kody was saying. The problem is that Kody is an a******. Having Robyn there to ‘soften’ his harsh words gives her more information and power over all the other wives,” a third Sister Wives viewer deduced.

A fourth wife feared, “I’m really concerned for his relationships with his kids. If he can’t interact with them without Robyn, they won’t progress.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.