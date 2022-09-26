Christine Brown Livid Over Kody Brown’s Proclamation That He Needs 50/50 Custody of Truely Brown

If season 17 of Sister Wives has proven anything, it’s proven that Christine Brown is done playing nice. The mother of six spent the first 10 or more seasons of the series actively promoting polygamy and suppressing any feelings of resentment and loneliness. She’s over that now. In a clip for the fourth episode of season 17, “And Then There Were Three,” Christine loses her cool over Kody Brown’s declaration that he needs 50/50 custody of Truely Brown. Truely is the only minor child that Christine and Kody currently share. Their other five children are all over 18.

Kody Brown announced he wanted 50/50 custody of Truely Brown in the upcoming ‘Sister Wives’ episode

So far, TLC’s cameras have done a great job at capturing the ins and outs of the end of a marriage. In an upcoming episode of Sister Wives, Christine and Kody finally get around to discussing custody of Truely Brown. In a clip involving Kody, Christine, and the other sister wives, Kody asserts that his ex-wife couldn’t just “take” his youngest daughter away from him. Kody insists he will need 50/50 custody.

The order was an unexpected one. Since moving to Flagstaff, Kody has spent limited time with the children he shares with three of his four wives. Instead, he appears to be spending the bulk of his time with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, and the five children they have. Truely, born just weeks before Kody and Robyn spiritually wed, appears to have spent the least time with her father out of the 13 children born to the Browns before Robyn joined the family.

Kody’s suggestion that a 50/50 custody split would be necessary could be a power move. It might have been his attempt to keep Christine from moving to her preferred city. In a previous sit-down, Christine revealed her plans to move to Utah. Kody tried to veto the idea, claiming the 500-mile distance was too great. If Kody had pursued an even custody split, he could have crushed Christine’s dream of returning to Salt Lake City. At the very least, he could have postponed the move for several years.

Christine Brown can’t hide her disdain for Kody Brown any longer

Christine is no longer interested in painting a pretty picture of her troubled marriage or hiding her feelings about her ex-husband. In a preview for the upcoming episode of Sister Wives, Christine seethes about Kody’s sudden interest in having custody of Truely.

In the incredibly raw clip, Christine says, “Hell, he could have had 50/50 time with us the whole time we lived here!” Her anger is palpable. Sister Wives fans note that her fury is a marked departure from her often sunny and bubbly disposition.

Christine’s feelings are understandable. She spent much of season 16 of Sister Wives subtly revealing just how little time Kody spent with her and her children. Now, with the marriage officially over, she’s telling it like it is. Christine recently noted that Kody spent just three full days with her and the children they share since moving to Flagstaff, Arizona, in 2018. Considering that revelation, his sudden interest in 50/50 custody of his 12-year-old daughter feels disingenuous, at best.

The fourth episode of season 17, “And Then There Were Three,” airs on October 2 at 10:00 pm on TLC. The episode is available at midnight on October 2 to discovery+ subscribers. Previous episodes are available for streaming on the platform, too.

