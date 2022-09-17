Christine Brown Reveals That There Were ’10 or 12 Years of Bad’ Before She Asked for a Divorce

Christine Brown is no longer holding back. In the season 17 premiere of Sister Wives, Christine revealed just how long she considered her marriage deeply damaged before actually walking away from it. During a sitdown chat with Kody Brown, Christine stated that there had been “10 to 12 years” of bad in their marriage before she made the final call to end things. While Kody didn’t agree, we couldn’t help but notice something about her statement. Christine’s timeline perfectly coincides with the arrival of Robyn Brown and, with her, TLC’s cameras.

Christine Brown revealed that her marriage broke down between 10 and 12 years ago

During a tough sitdown with Kody Brown during the season opener of Sister Wives, Christine laid out what she perceived to be the facts of the situation. She told her then-husband that she had experienced between 10 and 12 years of bad years in their marriage and was not interested in participating in polygamy with the Browns any longer.

Kody didn’t seem to agree with Christine’s assessment. Still, the facts remain that the father of 18 seemed to give Christine and the six children he shares with his former wife little attention until it became obvious that Christine was ready to pack it in and move. Christine even suggested that, perhaps, for Kody, more than 12 years of their union were bad.

Christine’s words seem to be implying that Robyn Brown’s sudden appearance in the Brown family was the problem

Christine seemed pretty calculated in her statements about her marriage to Kody. The time frame feels pretty specific, too. Christine’s timeline suggests things got bad when she was carrying her last child. Christine and Kody’s youngest child, Truely Brown, was born in 2010. When Christine and Kody sat down for a series of conversations about the impending divorce, Truely was 11 years old.

Truely was also born the same year that Kody began courting Robyn Brown. In fact, the youngest of Christine’s children was born just weeks before Kody and his fourth wife held their commitment ceremony. Since Kody dated Robyn for a while before opting to bring her into the family, we can ascertain that Kody and Robyn hooked up about 12 years before Kody and Christine’s chat. It seems pretty obvious that Christine was implying that Robyn’s entrance into the Brown family was the beginning of the end for her marriage to Kody.

‘Sister Wives’ viewers have noticed Robyn’s influence in recent years

Robyn entered an established family and appeared interested in rewriting the Brown family’s history. That seems to have upset a very delicate balance, leading to strife in Kody’s other marriages. Still, Kody refuses to admit it, opting, instead, to defend Robyn and his choice.

Christine, Kody, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/Discovery Press

Where to place blame has been a conversation for fans of the series for years. Some believe Robyn is to blame for entering an established polygamist group when she seems more interested in and suited for monogamy. Some blame Kody for failing to live up to his own rules about polygamy. Few, however, blame Christine for wanting more from her husband.

Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

To be truly diplomatic, you would have to argue that no one player in this dramatic tale is 100% right or 100% wrong. Christine’s feelings of jealousy are valid, but one must remember that she willingly opted for polygamy. Robyn’s desire to enter this family might not have been malicious, but she did upset the accepted roles in the Brown family, throwing the family completely out of balance. Kody is wrong for failing to meet the needs of his wives in favor of one, but one could say he didn’t know just how much more he would gel with his newest and youngest wife. What is pretty obvious is that polygamy doesn’t work for Kody Brown, Robyn Brown, Christine Brown, or Meri Brown. The jury is still out on whether it works for Kody’s second wife, Janelle Brown.

